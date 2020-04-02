Penn Hills to open football season against West Virginia power

By:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 9:57 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn Hills players take the field before kickoff against McKeesport on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Penn Hills announced the opening game on its 2020 football schedule Wednesday night, and it’s a headline-grabber for a variety of reasons.

The Indians will meet West Virginia power Martinsburg at 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29 as part of the WPIAL vs. Everyone season-opening event at Woodland Hills’ Wolvarena. The team’s quarterback club made the announcement on its Facebook page.

It will be a stern test for Penn Hills, which went 10-2 last season after winning a PIAA championship the year before. Martinsburg has won 56 consecutive games, the second-longest winning streak in the country, and has captured four straight West Virginia Class AAA state titles.

It will also mark Penn Hills’ return to the Wolvarena for the first time in six years. The Indians will make a second trip to the venue when they face Woodland Hills on Sept. 18.

The game is the second confirmed matchup for the WPIAL vs. Everyone event. In February, pennlive.com reported returning WPIAL finalist Sto-Rox will meet perennial District 3 power Steelton-Highspire in an 11 a.m. matchup on Aug. 29 at the Wolvarena.

The WPIAL announced nine-game schedules for every team in January, but teams must schedule their own Week Zero opponents.

In addition to Martinsburg and Woodland Hills, Penn Hills will play nonconference games against Central Catholic, Gateway and Upper St. Clair next season.

