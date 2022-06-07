Penn-Trafford shakes off early homer to beat Twin Valley in PIAA Class 5A 1st round

Monday, June 6, 2022 | 8:46 PM

The Penn-Trafford softball team got off to a bad start in its first-round state playoff game Monday when Twin Valley leadoff hitter Alivia Lichtner homered in the bottom of the first.

For the Warriors, things only got better from there.

Mack Keenan had three hits and Hannah Allen drove in a pair of runs as Penn-Trafford picked up a 3-1 victory to advance to a state quarterfinal matchup with District 11 champ Southern Lehigh on Thursday.

The Warriors (19-3) tied the score 1-1 in the third when Cameron Ponko singled, Keenan doubled and Allen hit a sacrifice fly.

They took a 2-1 lead when Rilie Moors led off the fifth with a single and later scored on an RBI single by Allen.

Penn-Trafford added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI groundup by Kylee Piconi.

After the leadoff home run, winning pitcher Mia Smith allowed only two more hits, both singles, in six innings. She struck out four. Lorryn Sepe worked a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

