Penn-Trafford softball earns dramatic win over Latrobe
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | 8:35 PM
Down to its final strike, the Penn-Trafford softball team rallied to finally touch up — and rough up — Latrobe pitcher Jordan Tallman and keep its section winning streak intact.
Trailing by a run, the top-ranked Warriors came to life in the top of the seventh as sophomore Kylee Piconi blasted a three-run home run to back the pitching of junior Mia Smith, who was nearly unhittable in a thrilling, 4-2 Section 2-5A victory Tuesday at Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
Penn-Trafford (6-3, 5-0) has won 20 straight section games.
“This one was epic,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “For some reason, it always is when we play them. You have to be ready to play a full seven innings. It has to be seven innings, go three strikes, go three outs, go all nine (hitters). That’s what it took.”
Smith struck out 12, allowed three hits, did not walk a batter and stayed poised after Latrobe (3-3, 1-1) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh and was looking to seal the pitchers’ duel.
Smith took a no-hitter into the sixth before senior Lauren Bisignani doubled softly to left past a diving Piconi.
Senior Emily Schumaker followed with a base hit to tie it, and junior Jenna Tallman singled to left to make it 2-1.
Penn-Trafford took a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Eisenhuth hit a ground-rule double to right, and Allen moved her to third on a sacrifice fly.
A wild pitch then allowed courtesy runner Maddie Penney to score.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Latrobe, Penn-Trafford