Perennially powerful Freeport girls volleyball program off to another good start

Monday, September 13, 2021 | 5:44 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport head coach Tom Phillips talks to the team during a timeout while playing Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Erica Lampus plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Amber Shirey plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Natalie Volek plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Grace Beach plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Amber Shirey had eight service points and two kills in a victory over Highlands last week. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Erica Lampus plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Alaina Whitlinger plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Hadley Hellgren plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Hadley Hellgren plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Grace Beach plays against Highlands on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Highlands High School. Previous Next

The Freeport girls volleyball team has big expectations this season.

A section-title streak 16 years running is on the line, and the journey is underway for what the program hopes is a sixth WPIAL title since 2010.

The Yellowjackets, No. 2 in the latest Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A rankings, passed its first Section 5-3A test last week with a dominant three-set victory (25-11, 25-15, 25-14) over No. 8 Mars at Freeport Middle School.

“The atmosphere was so electric. We hadn’t had fans like that in such a long time,” said junior libero/defensive specialist Ava Soilis, one of nine players who returned to the team this year with previous varsity starting experience.

“It was a really good way to start our season and get a good win in section play. We didn’t want to start too high or too low. I think that was a good starting spot for us.”

Soilis felt the win over Mars, one of four teams along with Freeport, Hampton and Armstrong to share the section title last year with 9-3 records, was a total team effort in defense, passing and on the attack.

Soilis produced 19 digs and seven assists, while senior all-state defensive specialist/outside hitter Erica Lampus had 11 service points to go along with six kills.

Also making an impact in the match were junior setter Cassidy Dell (12 service points, 25 assists, eight kills), junior defensive specialist Kayla Carnahan (24 digs), sophomore outside hitter Sydney Selker (14 service points, five kills), sophomore setter Grace Beach (16 service points), junior outside hitter Hadley Hellgren (four kills, four blocks) and sophomore middle hitter Josie Russo (three kills, four blocks).

“I was hoping coming into the match that we would play aggressively, and we did that,” Freeport coach Tom Phillips said. “Mars is an experienced team, and probably one of the biggest teams in our section. The girls were very dialed in. They served for a high percentage, and our defense was absolutely solid.

“At this level, right now, with all of these teams in the section, the section is absolutely loaded. Everybody has weapons all over. You have to win the serve, pass game, play good defense and just work to keep the ball off the floor. We also did a good job at frustrating Mars into making a few more mistakes than they probably expected. We had a great game plan set, and we executed that game plan really well.”

Freeport then went to 2-0 in section Thursday with a sweep at Highlands (25-6, 25-14 and 25-9). Freshman outside hitter Alaina Whitlinger (seven service points, five kills) and junior outside hitter Amber Shirey (eight service points, two kills) contributed to the win.

Phillips said that despite the 2-0 start in section, there still is a long way to go. He said his team will be tested this week with a home match Tuesday against neighboring rival Knoch before a big road matchup at Hampton.

The Talbots check in at No. 5 in the latest Class 3A coaches poll, and they begin the week 2-0 in section with wins over Highlands (0-2) and Knoch (0-1).

“I’ve said this before, I don’t think anyone in this section is going to go undefeated,” Phillips said. “There are just too many good teams and also too many things that could happen that could change things. When you play at this level, little things matter, especially when you are in close games. Limiting the unforced errors is key.”

Freeport kicked off its season Sept. 4 at the Franklin Regional tournament. It started with a 6-0 record in pool play as it swept past Gateway, South Park and Frazier.

The Yellowjackets then entered the Gold bracket quarterfinals and topped the host Panthers, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions, 25-18.

Freeport’s run came to an end, however, in the semifinals with a 25-23 loss to Hempfield.

“I think we were a little drained in the semifinals,” Carnahan said. “We had just played and beaten Franklin Regional, who is a ranked team in Class 3A. But we gave it all we had. We picked each other up throughout the tournament. It was a good start that we needed heading into the match with Mars.”

The strong start to the season continued Saturday at the Plum Invitational.

The Yellowjackets swept past Allderdice and McKeesport in pool play, earning the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

They then defeated Indiana, 25-20, 25-17, in the bracket semifinals and topped Brentwood, 25-8, 25-9, in the championship match.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

