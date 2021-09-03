Perry blanks Uniontown to kick off Week 1
By:
Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 11:04 PM
Quarterback Ahmad Arrington had a hand in a pair of long first-half touchdowns, leading Perry Traditional Academy to a 34-0 victory over Uniontown (0-1) in nonsection football Thursday night at Cupples Stadium.
In the second quarter, Arrington scored on a 43-yard run and hit Nate Cutler with a 63-yard scoring pass as the Commodores took control of the game before halftime.
Cutler also had a 27-yard touchdown run for Perry (1-0). Zyan Howard scored on a 6-yard run to stake Perry to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Jamon Steele added a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 27-0.
Perry hosts Southmoreland on Friday night in Week 2. Uniontown will play host to Carrick.
