Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon adds LSU offer

By:
Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 2:55 PM

Donovan McMillon announced his top 15 schools late last month, narrowing a growing list of football scholarship offers.

He might have to add another team to the group.

National champion LSU offered the Peters Township junior safety on Tuesday.

His 15 favorites include Pitt, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Duke and Notre Dame.

McMillon (6-2, 185) is a three-star prospect that rivals.com ranks as the 18th-best recruit in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021 and the top-rated safety. He gained attention from helping Peters Township reach the WPIAL Class 5A title game last fall.

He just completed a successful wrestling season, reaching the WPIAL and PIAA 182-pound finals. McMillon (41-4), who surpassed 100 career wins, lost both championship matches to Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis, a Purdue recruit who was named Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestler of the year.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

