Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon adds LSU offer

By:

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 2:55 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon knocks the ball loose in front of Woodland Hills’ Eshawn Carter on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Wolvarena.

Donovan McMillon announced his top 15 schools late last month, narrowing a growing list of football scholarship offers.

He might have to add another team to the group.

National champion LSU offered the Peters Township junior safety on Tuesday.

The LSU Tigers brought some needed ☀️ to the city of Pittsburgh. @Coach_EdOrgeron, @BillBuschLSU, and his staff just offered me a chance to play for the National Champions. Thank you for the opportunity to compete in the SEC. #GeauxTigers ????@LSUfootball @LSUFBrecruiting pic.twitter.com/9bQAtL3FED — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) April 7, 2020

His 15 favorites include Pitt, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Duke and Notre Dame.

I’ve loved every minute of this recruiting process…one step closer today…thank you coaches for allowing me to enjoy it. Recruitment Still Open… #TOP15 ????! pic.twitter.com/VjVH9A8AiV — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) March 27, 2020

McMillon (6-2, 185) is a three-star prospect that rivals.com ranks as the 18th-best recruit in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021 and the top-rated safety. He gained attention from helping Peters Township reach the WPIAL Class 5A title game last fall.

He just completed a successful wrestling season, reaching the WPIAL and PIAA 182-pound finals. McMillon (41-4), who surpassed 100 career wins, lost both championship matches to Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis, a Purdue recruit who was named Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestler of the year.