PIAA announces boys basketball sites, times for 1st-round games

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 1:46 PM

The PIAA announced sites and times for first-round playoff basketball games.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League boys teams.

Class 6A

Saturday’s games

7-1 Butler (20-4) VS. 3-5 Central Dauphin (22-6) at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

7-2 Mt. Lebanon (18-7) vs. 3-4 Cedar Crest (23-5) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

8-1 Allderdice (19-7) vs. 7-3 Upper St. Clair (20-4) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

7-4 Central Catholic (14-11) vs. 3-3 Central York (23-4) at West York, 4 p.m.

7-5 Peters Township (14-10) vs. 10-1 McDowell (21-3) at Edinboro, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s games

7-1 Laurel Highlands (17-8) vs. 3-9 York Suburban (21-7) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

7-2 Mars (19-6) vs. 3-7 Elizabethtown (19-9) at Valley, 6 p.m.

7-3 Thomas Jefferson (16-8) vs. 2-2 New Oxford (21-5) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

7-4 Chartiers Valley (19-5) vs. 3-2 Milton Hershey (20-4) at Central Dauphin East, Harrisburg, 5 p.m.

8-1 Obama Academy (15-8) vs. 7-5 Penn Hills (18-5) at Brashear, 7 p.m.

7-6 South Fayette (16-8) vs. 3-2 Muhlenberg (21-6) at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s games

7-1 Highlands (22-3) vs. 10-3 Harbor Creek (17-8) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Belle Vernon (19-7) vs. 9-1 Clearfield (15-8) at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

7-3 Blackhawk (13-11) vs. 6-1 Huntingdon (22-2) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

7-4 New Castle (17-8) vs. 10-1 Hickory (21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

7-5 Ringgold (14-10) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (23-3) at Warwick, Lititz, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s games

7-1 North Catholic (24-2) vs. 6-4 Westmont Hilltop (19-7) at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.

7-2 Lincoln Park (21-5) vs. 6-3 Penns Valley (16-8) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

7-3 South Allegheny (23-2) vs. 10-3 Franklin (18-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

7-4 Aliquippa (16-9) vs. 10-2 Sharon (16-9) at Farrell, 4 p.m.

7-5 Carlynton (15-9) vs. 6-2 Ligonier Valley (23-3) at Greater Johnstown, 1 p.m.

7-6 Neshannock (16-8) vs. 9-1 Brookville (17-7) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

7-7 Beaver Falls (14-8) vs. 10-1 Fairview (23-2) at Edinboro University, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s games

7-1 OLSH (24-1) vs. 10-4 Youngsville (19-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

7-2 Sto-Rox (18-7) vs. 6-4 West Branch (19-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

7-3 Winchester Thurston (12-12) vs. 9-2 Clarion (16-9) at Keystone, Knox, 2 p.m.

7-4 Shenango (19-6) vs. 9-1 Ridgeway (19-7) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.

7-5 South Side (12-12) vs. 10-1 Lakeview (18-8) at Sharon, 1 p.m.

7-6 Brentwood (18-6) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (23-3) at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s games

7-1 Vincentian Academy (21-4) vs. 9-4 Allegheny-Clarion Valley (16-9) at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Cornell (18-7) vs. 6-3 Saltsburg (13-11) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

7-3 Nazareth Prep (17-8) vs. 5-2 Shade (24-3) at Pitt Johnstown, 5 p.m.

7-4 Bishop Canevin (18-6) vs. 10-1 Commodore Perry (3-20) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

7-5 Geibel Catholic (15-6) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (26-1) at Pitt Johnstown, 8 p.m.

7-6 Imani Christian (15-9) vs. 9-1 Elk County Catholic (26-1) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.

PIAA girls basketball playoff schedule

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

