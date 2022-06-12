PIAA Class 5A softball semifinals capsule: Penn-Trafford vs. Armstrong
Sunday, June 12, 2022 | 4:04 PM
Monday’s game
Penn-Trafford (20-3) vs. Armstrong (22-4)
2 p.m. at Mars Centennial School field, Mars
Winner plays: Winner of 2-1 Pittston Area (23-0) vs. 1-2 Oxford (10-5) in championship, 4 p.m. Thursday at Penn State
Coaches: Denny Little, Penn-Trafford; Doug Flanders, Armstrong
Players to watch: Cam Ponko, Fr., 3B, Penn-Trafford; Jenna Clontz, Jr., OF, Armstrong
Extra bases: This is a rematch of the WPIAL championship game that was won by Armstrong, 6-5, on a walk-off home run by Clontz. It was the first WPIAL title in any sport for the River Hawks. … Penn-Trafford is back in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons after winning the state title in 2019. The Warriors blew past District 11 champion Southern Lehigh, 16-5, taking advantage of 11 errors and using some early bunts to set off the scoring. Sophomore Mackenzie Keenan and Ponko each had three hits, with Keenan hitting a two-run homer and Ponko delivering a pair of two-run singles. Keenan moved to the leadoff spot. Senior pitcher Mia Smith, a Pitt-Johnstown commit, picked up her 20th win and has 197 strikeouts for the season. … Armstrong also won a lopsided quarterfinal, defeating Central Mountain, 13-5. Sophomore Jesse Pugh hit a grand slam, and senior Mackenzie Egley and Clontz also homered. Junior leadoff hitter Emma Smerick had three hits and three RBIs, and junior Isabella Atherton drove in two runs for the River Hawks, who have hit 36 homers. They beat Chartiers Valley in the state first round 13-6, however, without a long ball.
