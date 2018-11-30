PIAA Class A semifinal capsule: OLSH vs. Farrell

By: Jerin Steele

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 11:19 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review, OLSH’s Eric Olexa flexes his muscles after a play during a game against Clairton on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Dormont Stadium.

PIAA

Class A

Semifinals

OLSH (13-1) vs. Farrell (13-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium, Slippery Rock University

Winner plays: Lackawanna Trail (13-1) or Juniata Valley (11-2)

Coaches: Dan Bradley, OLSH; Jarrett Samuels, Farrell

Statistical leaders

Passing: OLSH: Tyler Bradley 201-303-3,244 yards, 45 TDs, 8 INTs; Farrell: Kyi Wright 88-123-1,591 yards, 25 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: OLSH: Austin Wigley 157-832 yards, 22 TDs; F: Christian Lewis 168-2,032 yards, 26 TDs

Receiving: OLSH: Richard Banks 55-841 yards, 14 TDs; F: Jourdan Townsend 64-1,180 yards, 22 TDs

How they got here: OLSH defeated Rochester, 28-6, in the WPIAL final two weeks ago after a 27-7 win over Clairton in the semifinals and a 60-6 win over Imani Christian in the first round. Farrell posted a 48-6 win over District 9 champ Coudersport in the state quarterfinals and a 56-8 win over District 6 champion Shade in the first round. The Steelers topped West Middlesex, 50-6, in the District 10 championship.

Extra points: Following a bye week, OLSH will vie for its first ever trip to the PIAA finals. The Chargers won their first WPIAL title in their first district championship appearance two weeks ago. Bradley has thrown for 8,328 passing yards in his career, which is fourth all-time in the WPIAL. He has an offer from Concordia (Mich.), an NAIA school. The Chargers average 41 points per game and went over the 40-point mark eight times this season. The defense allows 6.7 points per game, which is the lowest WPIAL Class A. … Farrell is in the PIAA semifinals for the fourth year in a row and is seeking its first trip to the state final since 2015. Farrell lost 17-6 to Jeannette last year in the semifinals and 24-6 to Clairton two seasons ago. The Steelers boast one of the best offenses in the state, led by Pitt commit Kyi Wright. They’ve scored 40 or more points in all but one game and have single game totals of 76, 70, 63, 62 and 56. Wright is also a linebacker and has 76 tackles, which ranks second on team behind Tymir Green’s 82. Farrell, which has one of the smallest enrolments in the state, won consecutive state titles in 1995-96 when it was a member of the WPIAL. The Steelers left for District 10 in 2006.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

