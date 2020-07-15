PIAA moving forward with fall sports as scheduled

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 5:14 PM

The PIAA won’t cancel or delay fall sports seasons, for now.

The board of directors met online Wednesday and agreed to keep the start dates as scheduled, including an Aug. 10 start for football’s heat acclimatization period. Neighboring states have delayed football season, but the PIAA didn’t following their lead.

“It was the consensus of the (strategic planning) committee to stay the course,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

The board will meet again in late July or early August.

This story will be updated.

