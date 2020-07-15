PIAA moving forward with fall sports as scheduled

By:

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 5:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny assistant coach Kevin Thompson works with players during practice on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in McCandless.

The PIAA won’t cancel or delay fall sports seasons, for now.

The board of directors met online Wednesday and agreed to keep the start dates as scheduled, including an Aug. 10 start for football’s heat acclimatization period. Neighboring states have delayed football season, but the PIAA didn’t following their lead.

“It was the consensus of the (strategic planning) committee to stay the course,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

The board will meet again in late July or early August.

This story will be updated.

PIAA is moving forward with start of the Fall Sports Season as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HGyoPde6cB — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 15, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .