PIAA playoff factoids: WPIAL basketball teams embark on Road to Hershey

Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 8:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s BJ Vaughn celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Deer Lakes on March 3 at Petersen Events Center.

The 2023 PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs tip off with first-round games Friday and Saturday.

Since the PIAA expanded to six classifications for the 2017 season, there have been five completed postseasons in the books. The 2020 state playoffs were stopped in the quarterfinals and never finished due to the covid-19 outbreak.

As we begin, here are some tasty factoids from the last few years sprinkled with some historic factoids for the Road to Hershey.

Boys basketball factoids

• No WPIAL school has ever won three straight PIAA boys championships, so District 7 Class 3A runner-up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart has a chance to make history. The Chargers have won back-to-back state titles in 2021-2022. Six other teams from the WPIAL tried and failed in their efforts to win three consecutive state championships: Irwin in 1949, Irwin in 1955, Farrell in 1961, Midland in 1975, Monessen in 1990, Duquesne in 1995 and Blackhawk in 1997. Midland did win four titles in six years in 1971, 1973, 1974 and 1976.

• PIAA boys basketball champions from the WPIAL:

10 years ago in 2013: Beaver Falls (2A)

15 years ago in 2008: Jeannette (2A), Serra Catholic (A)

20 years ago in 2003: None. Perry (3A), Sto-Rox (2A) and Union (A) all lost in the state finals

25 years ago in 1998: None: New Castle (4A) and Chartiers Valley (3A) lost in the state finals

30 years ago in 1993: Duquesne (A)

40 years ago in 1983: Sto-Rox (2A)

50 years ago in 1973: General Braddock (3A) and Midland (2A)

75 years ago in 1948: Irwin (2A)

100 years ago in 1923: Nanticoke defeated Monessen in the only state title game, 23-21, at the Penn State Armory.

• Since expansion in 2017, there have only been six WPIAL boys basketball champions with two of them winning last season.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won back-to-back 2A titles in 2021-2022

Moon won the 5A championship in 2019.

Lincoln Park captured state gold in the 3A finals, also in 2019.

Sewickley Academy won the 2A crown in 2017.

Bishop Canevin brought home gold after winning the Class A title in 2022.

• Here is the district breakdown of the 30 PIAA boys basketball championships since the expansion in 2017.

District 12 – 14 championships including 4 titles won in 2018 and 2022 (Imhotep Charter 4, Neumann-Goretti 3, Roman Catholic 2, Archbishop Wood 1, Constitution 1, Sankofa Freedom Academy 1, Math, Civics, Science 1, Devon Prep 1)

District 10 – 4 (Kennedy Catholic 3, Erie Cathedral Prep 1)

District 3 – 2 (Reading 2)

District 11 – 2 (Allentown Central Catholic, Nativity BVM)

District 2 – 1 (Abington Heights)

District 4 – 1 (Loyalsock Township)

Districts 1, 5, 6, 8 (City League) and 9 have not won a boys basketball state championship since the move to six classifications.

Girls basketball factoids

• North Catholic has won a record 22 WPIAL girls basketball championships since the first champion was crowned in 1971. So it should be no surprise that the Trojanettes lead the way for District 7 when it comes to PIAA girls basketball titles. North Catholic has won eight state championships in the first 18 years of girls state playoffs. From 1978-1995, the Trojanettes won seven state crowns, but only one in the last 28 years, that coming in 2016. Four other schools from the WPIAL participating in this year’s state championships with multiple state titles include Oakland Catholic (4), Blackhawk (4), Mt. Lebanon (3) and Aliquippa (2).

• PIAA girls basketball champions from the WPIAL:

10 years ago in 2013: South Park (2A) and Bishop Canevin (A)

15 years ago in 2008: None: Mt. Lebanon (4A) and Mt. Alvernia (A) lost in the state finals

20 years ago in 2003: Oakland Catholic (4A)

25 years ago in 1998: No qualifiers in the four state title games from the WPIAL

30 years ago in 1993: Oakland Catholic (4A) and North Catholic (3A)

35 years ago in 1988: North Catholic (2A)

40 years ago in 1983: North Catholic (2A) and Mt. Alvernia (A)

45 years ago in 1978: None: Mt. Lebanon (3A) and Brentwood (2A) lost in the state finals

50 years ago in 1973: No qualifiers in the one state title game from the WPIAL

•Since expansion in 2017, there have only been five WPIAL girls basketball champions with two of them coming in 2019.

North Allegheny won the 6A title in 2021.

Chartiers Valley won the 5A championship in 2019.

Mars captured state gold in the 5A finals in 2018.

Neshannock won the 2A crown in 2022.

• Here is the district breakdown of the 30 PIAA girls basketball championships since the expansion in 2017.

District 12 – 9 championships including 3 titles won in 2021 and 2022 (Neumann-Goretti 3, Archbishop Wood 3, Cardinal O’Hara 2, West Catholic 1)

District 1 – 4 (Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Upper Dublin, Boyertown, Jenkintown)

District 3 – 3 (Lancaster Catholic, Delone Catholic, Lebanon Catholic)

District 6 – 3 (Bellwood-Antis 2, Bishop Guilfoyle 1)

District 11 – 3 (Bethlehem Catholic 2, Minersville 1)

District 4 – 2 (Mt. Carmel, Northumberland Christian)

District 5 – 1 (Berlin-Brothersvalley)

Districts 2, 8 (City League), 9 and 10 have not won a girls basketball state championship since the move to six classifications.