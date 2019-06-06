PIAA postpones 3 softball playoff games, moves Class 6A baseball quarterfinal

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 10:29 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review West Greene celebrates beating Union in the A WPIAL softball championship Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Peterwood Park.

The PIAA postponed three softball games scheduled Thursday at Slippery Rock University and moved the North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland baseball game to a different site.

The Class 6A baseball quarterfinal was switched to LaRoche College at 4 p.m., Thursday due to field conditions at Slippery Rock, the PIAA announced.

The three softball games scheduled at SRU were postponed to Friday. The switch affects WPIAL teams Elizabeth Forward, Laurel and West Greene.

Laurel now will play Cranberry at noon, Friday at SRU. West Greene plays Clarion at 2 p.m., and Elizabeth Forward faces Grove City at 4 p.m.

The other PIAA quarterfinals remain Thursday as scheduled.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .