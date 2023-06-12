PIAA postpones Shaler baseball state semifinal to Tuesday
By:
Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 10:25 PM
The PIAA has postponed Shaler’s state baseball semifinal one day because of Monday’s rainy forecast.
The Titans instead will face Bonner-Prendergast at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey. The PIAA on Twitter announced the change Sunday night “based on the anticipated forecast and early travel times for the team involved.”
Shaler is 220 miles from Hershey, so the team must travel more than three hours. Bonner-Prendergast, a member of the Philadelphia Catholic League, has a 90-minute trip.
The other PIAA semifinals remained on schedule Monday.
#PIAABaseball
Please note Game 532 Monsignor Bonner v Shaler has been postponed until Tuesday based on the anticipated forecast and early travel times for team involved. Game will be played Tuesday at same time and location: https://t.co/fe4CRuUuwf
— PIAA (@PIAASports) June 12, 2023
PIAA baseball semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Father Judge (16-1) vs. North Penn (21-5) at Neumann University, 3 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (20-6) vs. Mt. Lebanon (15-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Strath Haven (21-4) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (19-5) at Wenger Field, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Archbishop Wood (18-6) vs. Dallas (16-7) at DeSales University, 4:30 p.m.; Bellefonte (18-5) vs. Hopewell (14-11) at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Camp Hill (20-3-1) vs. Saucon Valley (24-3) at Wenger Field, 4 p.m.; Riverside (23-0) vs. Punxsutawney (20-2) at Jack Critchfield Park, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Mount Union (23-2) vs. Kutztown (18-5) at Big Springs HS, 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area (20-4) vs. Sharpsville (16-7) at Showers Field, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Dock Mennonite (21-2) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (19-5) at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Clarion (19-4) vs. Southern Fulton (24-1) at Mt. Aloysius, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Bonner-Predergast (12-3) vs. Shaler (21-4) at Hershey HS, 3:30 p.m.
PIAA softball semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
North Penn (26-0) vs. Chambersburg (22-3) at Millersville University, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (19-5) vs. Hempfield (20-3) at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Abington Heights (19-6) vs. Northern York (22-4) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.; Armstrong (21-2) vs. Shaler (21-1) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Blue Mountain (23-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (22-4) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.; Montour (17-4) vs. Elizabeth Forward (20-1) at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Palisades (24-2) vs. Mid Valley (21-2) at Bloomsburg University, 4 p.m.; Juniata (24-3) vs. Jamestown (22-2) at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
South Williamsport (21-2) vs. Bald Eagle Area (22-2) at Central Mountain, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (22-0) vs. Everett (24-0) at Heindl Field, 2 p.m.
Class A
Tri Valley (22-2) vs. Glendale (21-4) at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.; Union (19-3) vs. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Shaler
More Baseball• Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for June 11, 2023
• Trib HSSN broadcasts for the week of June 12, 2023
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 12, 2023: Battles of unbeatens for Neshannock softball headlines state semifinals
• Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for June 11, 2023
• Riverview baseball says good bye to deep, talented senior class