PIAA postpones Shaler baseball state semifinal to Tuesday

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The PIAA has postponed Shaler’s state baseball semifinal one day because of Monday’s rainy forecast.

The Titans instead will face Bonner-Prendergast at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey. The PIAA on Twitter announced the change Sunday night “based on the anticipated forecast and early travel times for the team involved.”

Shaler is 220 miles from Hershey, so the team must travel more than three hours. Bonner-Prendergast, a member of the Philadelphia Catholic League, has a 90-minute trip.

The other PIAA semifinals remained on schedule Monday.

PIAA baseball semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Father Judge (16-1) vs. North Penn (21-5) at Neumann University, 3 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (20-6) vs. Mt. Lebanon (15-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Strath Haven (21-4) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (19-5) at Wenger Field, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Archbishop Wood (18-6) vs. Dallas (16-7) at DeSales University, 4:30 p.m.; Bellefonte (18-5) vs. Hopewell (14-11) at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Camp Hill (20-3-1) vs. Saucon Valley (24-3) at Wenger Field, 4 p.m.; Riverside (23-0) vs. Punxsutawney (20-2) at Jack Critchfield Park, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Mount Union (23-2) vs. Kutztown (18-5) at Big Springs HS, 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area (20-4) vs. Sharpsville (16-7) at Showers Field, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Dock Mennonite (21-2) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (19-5) at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Clarion (19-4) vs. Southern Fulton (24-1) at Mt. Aloysius, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Bonner-Predergast (12-3) vs. Shaler (21-4) at Hershey HS, 3:30 p.m.

PIAA softball semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

North Penn (26-0) vs. Chambersburg (22-3) at Millersville University, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (19-5) vs. Hempfield (20-3) at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Abington Heights (19-6) vs. Northern York (22-4) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.; Armstrong (21-2) vs. Shaler (21-1) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Blue Mountain (23-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (22-4) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.; Montour (17-4) vs. Elizabeth Forward (20-1) at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Palisades (24-2) vs. Mid Valley (21-2) at Bloomsburg University, 4 p.m.; Juniata (24-3) vs. Jamestown (22-2) at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

South Williamsport (21-2) vs. Bald Eagle Area (22-2) at Central Mountain, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (22-0) vs. Everett (24-0) at Heindl Field, 2 p.m.

Class A

Tri Valley (22-2) vs. Glendale (21-4) at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.; Union (19-3) vs. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

