PIAA postpones soccer, field hockey semifinals to Wednesday

By:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Metro Creative

The PIAA doesn’t want teams to deal with the projected rain and cold temperatures that could bring a wintry mix to the state Tuesday.

As a result, the association postponed all boys and girls soccer and field hockey semifinal games to Wednesday.

All games will be played at the same times and sites.

The girls volleyball semifinals will be played Tuesday as scheduled.

Here are Wednesday’s matchups:

Soccer

Boys

Class 4A

7-2 Seneca Valley (20-1-1) vs. 1-2 Conestoga (19-4), 8 p.m. at Chambersburg High School

1-1 Lower Marion (22-1) vs. 12-1 Parkland (18-1-1), 7 p.m. at Spring-Ford High School

Class 3A

3-1 Hershey (20-3) vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep (18-1-1), 6 p.m. at Price Field Westmont Elementary, Johnstown

1-1 Springfield Township (20-3) vs. 1-2 Phoenixville (20-2-1), 5 p.m. at Spring-Ford High School

Class 2A

11-1 Northwestern Lehigh (24-1) vs. 4-1 Lewisburg (20-1-1), 6 p.m. at North Schuylkill High School, 6 p.m.

3-2 Lancaster Catholic (16-5-2) vs. 10-1 Mercyhurst Prep (18-3-1), 5 p.m. at Somerset High School

Class A

1-Faith Christian (19-3) vs. 11-1 Moravian Academy (17-5), 7 p.m. at Whitehall High School

5-1 McConnellsburg (20-1) vs. 7-1 Winchester Thurston (18-2-1), 7 p.m. at Somerset High School

Girls

Class 4A

1-1 Neshaminy (22-0-2) vs. 1-5 Pennridge (22-2), 6 p.m. at Souderton Area High School

1-6 Owen J. Roberts (19-6) vs. 3-2 Central Dauphin (20-2-1), 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School

Class 3A

1-1 Upper Perkiomen (22-0-1) vs. 3-2 Greencastle-Antrim (21-2-1), 6 p.m. at Northeastern High School

7-2 Mars (19-1) vs. 7-1 Moon (22-0), 6:30 p.m. at North Allegheny High School

Class 2A

3-1 Wyomissing (21-1) vs. 4-1 Central Columbia (23-0), 7 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (21-2) vs. 10-2 General McLane (15-5-1), 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock High School

Class A

4-2 Southern Columbia (16-6-1) vs. 4-1 South Williamsport (19-4), 6 p.m. at Milton High School

7-1 Freedom (19-4) vs. 7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5), 6 p.m. at Gateway High School

Field hockey

Class 3A

3-2 Wilson (20-2-1) vs. 11-1 Emmaus (25-0), 5 p.m. at Hamburg High School

3-1 Lower Dauphin (20-3-1) vs. 1-2 Conestoga (21-2), 6:30 p.m. at Exeter Township High School

Class 2A

1-1 Villa Maria (18-6) vs. 3-3 Mechanicsburg (19-4-1), 7 p.m. at Governor Mifflin High School

1-2 Gwyedd Mercy (18-4-1) vs. 3-1 Palmyra (19-2-2), 5 p.m. at Governor Mifflin High School

Class A

2-1 Wyoming (21-2) vs. 3-2 Oley Valley (23-3-1), 5 p.m. at Whitehall High School

4-2 Central Columbia (19-4) vs. 3-1 Boiling Springs, 5 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Mars, Moon, Mt. Pleasant, Seneca Valley, Winchester Thurston