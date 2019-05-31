Baseball sites, times: PIAA schedules tripleheaders at Latrobe, Butler
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, May 31, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Pullman Park in Butler and Latrobe high school will host tripleheaders Monday in the first round of the state baseball playoffs.
The PIAA revealed sites and times for first-round games.
The Latrobe tripleheader will include WPIAL champions Pine-Richland, Shaler and California. Beaver, Steel Valley and Seton LaSalle will start their state playoff tournament at Pullman Park.
All first-round games are Monday.
7-1 Pine-Richland (18-4) vs. 3-3 Manheim Township (15-8) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
7-2 Penn-Trafford (18-4) vs. 3-1 Wilson (18-7-1) at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.
7-3 North Allegheny (17-6) vs. 10-1 McDowell (16-5) at Ainsworth Field, Erie, 4 p.m.
7-1 Shaler (15-7) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (21-4) at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
7-2 Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. 3-1 Cedar Cliff (21-3) at Northern, Dillsburg, 4 p.m.
7-3 Franklin Regional (18-2) vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep (14-8) at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
7-1 Beaver (14-7) vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney (11-9) at Pullman Park, Butler, 4 p.m.
7-2 Blackhawk (16-5) vs. 6-1 Bellefonte (15-5) at Bald Eagle Area HS, 4 p.m.
7-3 New Castle (11-10) vs. 10-1 Warren (16-6) at Ainsworth Field, Erie, 1 p.m.
7-1 Steel Valley (13-8) vs. 6-2 Philipsburg-Osceola (15-7) at Pullman Park, Butler, 6:30 p.m.
7-2 Hopewell (15-6) vs. 5-1 Bedford (12-8) at Everett, noon
7-3 Freeport (15-6) vs. 10-1 Franklin (21-1) at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.
7-1 Seton LaSalle (19-2) vs. 10-2 Lakeview (17-4) at Pullman Park, Butler, 1:30 p.m.
7-2 Serra Catholic (20-3) vs. 9-1 Moniteau (17-5) at Showers Field, Dubois, 3:30 p.m.
7-3 Laurel (12-7) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.
7-4 Neshannock (18-3) vs. 10-1 Sharpsville (12-10) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
7-1 California (18-1) vs. 5-2 Rockwood (16-6) at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.
7-2 Union (15-4) vs. 6-1 Bishop McCort (15-6) at Iron Horse Complex, Windber, 4 p.m.
7-3 Vincentian Academy (13-4) vs. 9-1 Elk County Catholic at Showers Field, Dubois, 5:30 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
