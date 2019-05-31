Baseball sites, times: PIAA schedules tripleheaders at Latrobe, Butler

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 2:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Matt Schietroma celebrates with JD Armstrong after defeating Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 6A final Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Wild Things Park.

Pullman Park in Butler and Latrobe high school will host tripleheaders Monday in the first round of the state baseball playoffs.

The PIAA revealed sites and times for first-round games.

The Latrobe tripleheader will include WPIAL champions Pine-Richland, Shaler and California. Beaver, Steel Valley and Seton LaSalle will start their state playoff tournament at Pullman Park.

All first-round games are Monday.

Class 6A

7-1 Pine-Richland (18-4) vs. 3-3 Manheim Township (15-8) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

7-2 Penn-Trafford (18-4) vs. 3-1 Wilson (18-7-1) at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.

7-3 North Allegheny (17-6) vs. 10-1 McDowell (16-5) at Ainsworth Field, Erie, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

7-1 Shaler (15-7) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (21-4) at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

7-2 Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. 3-1 Cedar Cliff (21-3) at Northern, Dillsburg, 4 p.m.

7-3 Franklin Regional (18-2) vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep (14-8) at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 Beaver (14-7) vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney (11-9) at Pullman Park, Butler, 4 p.m.

7-2 Blackhawk (16-5) vs. 6-1 Bellefonte (15-5) at Bald Eagle Area HS, 4 p.m.

7-3 New Castle (11-10) vs. 10-1 Warren (16-6) at Ainsworth Field, Erie, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Steel Valley (13-8) vs. 6-2 Philipsburg-Osceola (15-7) at Pullman Park, Butler, 6:30 p.m.

7-2 Hopewell (15-6) vs. 5-1 Bedford (12-8) at Everett, noon

7-3 Freeport (15-6) vs. 10-1 Franklin (21-1) at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Seton LaSalle (19-2) vs. 10-2 Lakeview (17-4) at Pullman Park, Butler, 1:30 p.m.

7-2 Serra Catholic (20-3) vs. 9-1 Moniteau (17-5) at Showers Field, Dubois, 3:30 p.m.

7-3 Laurel (12-7) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (14-5) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.

7-4 Neshannock (18-3) vs. 10-1 Sharpsville (12-10) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Class A

7-1 California (18-1) vs. 5-2 Rockwood (16-6) at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.

7-2 Union (15-4) vs. 6-1 Bishop McCort (15-6) at Iron Horse Complex, Windber, 4 p.m.

7-3 Vincentian Academy (13-4) vs. 9-1 Elk County Catholic at Showers Field, Dubois, 5:30 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver, Blackhawk, California, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Hopewell, Laurel, Laurel Highlands, Neshannock, New Castle, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle, Shaler Area, Steel Valley, Union, Vincentian Academy