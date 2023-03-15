TribLIVE Logo
PIAA sets sites, times for Friday basketball quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 1:20 PM

The PIAA basketball playoffs hits the midway point with the quarterfinals on Friday featuring Class 5A, 4A and A boys along with 6A, 3A and 2A girls third-round games.

Here are the sites and times for the state quarterfinals on Friday on The Road to Hershey.

Boys 5A

Penn Hills (23-3) vs. Cathedral Prep (23-3) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Peters Township (24-4) vs. Exeter Township (25-6) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.

Boys 4A

Laurel Highlands (24-3) vs. Lincoln Park (27-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic (20-7)/ Valley View (22-4) vs. Uniontown (22-5), TBA

Boys A

Carlynton (19-7) vs. Union (24-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Farrell (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (20-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Girls 6A

North Allegheny (22-5) vs. Norwin (23-4) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (23-3) vs. Cedar Cliff (28-0) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Girls 3A

Westmont-Hilltop (27-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-7) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (25-3) vs. River Valley (27-2) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Girls 2A

Greensburg Central Catholic (23-5) vs. Shenango (24-4) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

