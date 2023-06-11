PIAA softball playoff capsule: Class 6A semifinal, Monday, June 12, 2023

By:

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 3:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Sarah Podkul scores against Mifflin County during PIAA Class 6A softball first-round playoff action June 5.

PIAA softball playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Hempfield (20-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (19-5)

4 p.m. Monday at St. Francis (Pa.) University, Loretto

District seeds: Hempfield 7-1; Cumberland Valley 3-1

Winner plays: Winner of 1-1 North Penn (26-0)/3-3 Chambersburg (13-1) in championship 4 p.m. June 15 at Beard Field, Nittany Lion Softball Park, Penn State

Coaches: Tina Madison, Hempfield; Gregg Williams, Cumberland Valley

Players to watch: Lauren Howard, Hempfield; Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

Extra bases: Hempfield advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the 10th time — the sixth since 2015 — with a 2-0 win over Downingtown East in the quarterfinals. Sophomore pitcher Riley Miller allowed three hits and struck out three and rallied around a strong outing from her defense. Howard continued to swing a hot bat in the playoffs as she hit a solo home run and doubled. Howard is 7 for 10 in four playoff games with two doubles and three walks. Hempfield last made the semis in 2019 but lost to Central Dauphin, 4-1, at St. Francis (Pa.). Since the advent of 6A, the Spartans have won two state titles — three since 2016 — and are 12-1 in the state tournament. Madison won a state title in 1999 as a Spartans pitcher. Hempfield played its quarterfinal game at Cumberland Valley’s home field. … District 3 champion Cumberland Valley had a hit parade against Haverford in the quarterfinals. The Eagles overcame an early deficit to post a 14-5 win and their first PIAA semifinal trip since 2014. Morgan, a junior second baseman, hit a two-run homer and added a three-run double, Annika Shearer went 4 for 5 and Emma Stroup had an RBI double. Pitcher Sydney May reached 200 career strikeouts in the win. The Eagles own a pair of one-run wins over Mifflin County, the team Hempfield blanked, 5-0, in the first round. Cumberland Valley has been to the state finals twice, in 2015 and 1976, but does not have a PIAA title.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

