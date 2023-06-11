TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

PIAA softball playoff capsule: Class 6A semifinal, Monday, June 12, 2023

By:
Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 3:54 PM

PIAA softball playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Hempfield (20-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (19-5)

4 p.m. Monday at St. Francis (Pa.) University, Loretto

District seeds: Hempfield 7-1; Cumberland Valley 3-1

Winner plays: Winner of 1-1 North Penn (26-0)/3-3 Chambersburg (13-1) in championship 4 p.m. June 15 at Beard Field, Nittany Lion Softball Park, Penn State

Coaches: Tina Madison, Hempfield; Gregg Williams, Cumberland Valley

Players to watch: Lauren Howard, Hempfield; Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

Extra bases: Hempfield advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the 10th time — the sixth since 2015 — with a 2-0 win over Downingtown East in the quarterfinals. Sophomore pitcher Riley Miller allowed three hits and struck out three and rallied around a strong outing from her defense. Howard continued to swing a hot bat in the playoffs as she hit a solo home run and doubled. Howard is 7 for 10 in four playoff games with two doubles and three walks. Hempfield last made the semis in 2019 but lost to Central Dauphin, 4-1, at St. Francis (Pa.). Since the advent of 6A, the Spartans have won two state titles — three since 2016 — and are 12-1 in the state tournament. Madison won a state title in 1999 as a Spartans pitcher. Hempfield played its quarterfinal game at Cumberland Valley’s home field. … District 3 champion Cumberland Valley had a hit parade against Haverford in the quarterfinals. The Eagles overcame an early deficit to post a 14-5 win and their first PIAA semifinal trip since 2014. Morgan, a junior second baseman, hit a two-run homer and added a three-run double, Annika Shearer went 4 for 5 and Emma Stroup had an RBI double. Pitcher Sydney May reached 200 career strikeouts in the win. The Eagles own a pair of one-run wins over Mifflin County, the team Hempfield blanked, 5-0, in the first round. Cumberland Valley has been to the state finals twice, in 2015 and 1976, but does not have a PIAA title.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Sports

Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for June 11, 2023
Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week for June 11, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 11, 2023
Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for June 11, 2023
Trib HSSN broadcasts for the week of June 12, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter