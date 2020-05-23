PIAA waits for details before setting restart date for 17 counties turning ‘green’

Friday, May 22, 2020 | 8:00 PM

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 17 Pennsylvania counties soon will enter the green phase of his color-coded reopening process, but the PIAA wants more information before setting a restart date for team workouts there.

In an email, executive director Bob Lombardi said the PIAA likely won’t make any decision until next week. He first wanted to hear more details from Wolf, the Pa. Department of Health and the Pa. Department of Education.

“Once we get more information from the groups — especially regarding schools — we’ll be able to make a statement,” Lombardi wrote.

Lawrence is among the 17 counties scheduled to turn green May 29.

The others are Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.

The PIAA board agreed Wednesday to let schools resume offseason workouts in a county-by-county approach rather than force all schools to wait for a common restart date. Two months ago, the PIAA set July 1 as the date to resume workouts, but the board voted unanimously Wednesday to give Lombardi authority to move that date forward, if the governor approved.

All other Western Pennsylvania counties remain in the yellow phase, during which sports are prohibited.

PIAA teams have been banned from working out together since Wolf closed school building March 13, a week before spring sports seasons were scheduled to start. That shutdown was extended April 9, when Wolf ordered building to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The shutdown forced the PIAA to cancel its basketball tournaments, swimming championships and all spring sports.

