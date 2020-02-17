PIHL high school hockey standings through Feb. 16, 2020
Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 9:23 PM
Here are the PIHL standings through Sunday, Feb. 16.
Exclusive coverage of the 2020 PIHL Penguins Cup hockey playoffs can be heard and viewed only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
In Class AAA, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
In Class AA, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.
In Class A, the top two teams from each of the four divisions qualify for the playoffs.
In Class B, the top four teams from each of the two divisions qualify for the playoffs.
*-Clinched a playoff berth
@-Clinched a home playoff game
x-Eliminated from playoff chase
%-Not eligible for Penguins Cup playoffs
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA – (7 of 8 teams have clinched AAA playoff spots):
*-North Allegheny, 14-3-1 = 29
*-Peters Township, 13-6-0- = 26
*-Upper St. Clair, 12-4-1 = 25
*-Canon-McMillan, 11-5-2 = 24
*-Cathedral Prep, 11-6-1 = 23
*-Seneca Valley, 10-7-1 = 21
*-Pine-Richland, 9-5-2 = 20
Bethel Park, 7-9-1 = 15
Mt. Lebanon, 5-10-3 = 13
x-Butler, 4-14-1 = 9
x-Central Catholic, 2-15-1 = 5
Class AA – (4 of 8 teams have clinched AA playoff spots):
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 7-7-3 = 17
Meadville, 7-8-2 = 16
Mars, 7-8-0 = 14
x-Moon, 2-13-1 = 5
Northeast Division
*-Plum, 8-8-1 = 17
*-Armstrong, 6-9-2 = 14
x-Hampton, 3-12-0 = 6
x-Shaler, 3-13-0 = 6
Southwest Division
*-Baldwin, 15-1-0 = 30
West Allegheny, 13-4-0 = 26
Montour, 12-4-0 = 24
x-South Fayette, 6-10-0 = 12
Southeast Division
*-Latrobe, 15-1-1 = 31
Hempfield, 9-7-0 = 18
Franklin Regional, 9-7-0 = 18
Penn-Trafford, 8-7-1 = 17
Class A – (6 of 8 teams have clinched A playoff spots):
Northwest Division
*-North Catholic, 16-1-1 = 33
*-Blackhawk, 5-12-1 = 11
x-Sewickley Academy, 1-16-1 = 3
x-Beaver, 1-17-0 = 2
Northeast Division
Kiski Area, 10-6-1 = 21
Indiana, 9-6-3 = 21
Fox Chapel, 8-7-3 = 19
x-Freeport, 5-11-0 = 10
Southwest Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 17-1-0 = 34
*-South Park, 13-5-0 = 26
x-North Hills, 10-7-1 = 21
x-Chartiers Valley, 9-6-3 = 21
Southeast Division
*-Bishop McCort, 15-2-1 = 31
*-Norwin, 14-3-1 = 29
x-Greensburg Salem, 10-6-2 = 22
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 9-8-1 = 19
Wheeling Division
%-Wheeling Park, 7-8-2 = 16
%-Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-16-0 = 2
Class B – (6 of 8 teams have clinched Class B playoff spots):
North Division
*-Neshannock, 13-2-0 = 26
*-Avonworth, 9-5-1 = 19
*-Wilmington, 6-8-0 = 12
*-Burrell, 6-9-0 = 12
x-Central Valley, 3-12-0 = 6
x-Erie McDowell, 1-14-0 = 2
South Division
*-Ringgold, 16-0-0 = 32
*-Carrick, 13-1-1 = 27
Elizabeth Forward, 8-6-1 = 17
Morgantown, 7-8-1 = 15
Bishop Canevin, 7-9-0 = 14
Connellsville, 6-9-1 = 13
x-Trinity, 5-12-0 = 10
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
