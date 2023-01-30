PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:10 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class 3A: (3 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
*-Central Catholic, 12-5-1 = 25
*-Peters Township, 11-3-1 = 23
*-Seneca Valley, 11-4-1 = 23
North Allegheny, 9-4-3 = 21
Cathedral Prep, 9-6-1 = 19
Pine-Richland, 9-7-1 = 19
Upper St. Clair, 8-6-1 = 17
Baldwin, 5-8-1 = 11
Bethel Park, 5-8-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon,4-12-0 = 8
Canon-McMillan, 3-11-1 = 7
Class 2A: (5 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
*-Armstrong, 13-2-0 = 26
*-South Fayette, 11-1-2 = 24
*-Latrobe, 10-5-1 = 21
*-Thomas Jefferson, 10-6-0 = 20
*-Bishop McCort, 9-6-0 = 18
Franklin Regional, 8-7-1 = 17
Penn-Trafford, 8-6-0 = 16
Hempfield, 7-7-1 = 15
Meadville, 3-11-1 = 7
Butler, 2-13-1 = 5
Mars, 2-12-0 = 4
Class A: (4 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-North Hills, 15-0-1 = 31
Quaker Valley, 11-3-1 = 23
McDowell, 11-4-1 = 23
Montour, 11-3-0 = 22
North Catholic, 10-4-1 = 21
West Allegheny, 9-5-2 = 20
Avonworth, 8-7-1 = 17
Moon, 6-7-0 = 12
Chartiers Valley, 4-9-1 = 9
x-Blackhawk, 3-11-2 = 8
x-Beaver, 1-12-0 = 2
x-Wheeling Park, 0-14-0 = 0
Blue Division
*-Fox Chapel, 15-1-0 = 30
*-Greensburg Salem, 13-3-0 = 26
*-Kiski Area, 12-3-0 = 24
Norwin, 10-4-1 = 21
Indiana, 9-6-1 = 19
Shaler, 8-7-0 = 16
Freeport, 6-8-1 = 13
Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-10-0 = 10
Plum, 3-11-2 = 8
Hampton, 2-12-0 = 4
x-Westmont-Hilltop, 1-14-0 = 2
Class D2: (5 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)
Gold Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 14-0-0 = 28
*-Deer Lakes, 13-1-0 = 26
*-Neshannock, 9-3-2 = 20
*-Burrell, 8-5-2 = 18
x-Wilmington, 2-11-0 = 4
x-Central Valley, 1-14-1 = 3
Blue Division
*-Ringgold, 11-1-1 = 23
Connellsville, 9-5-1 = 19
Morgantown, 7-7-0 = 14
Carrick, 6-8-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 6-8-0 = 12
x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0
