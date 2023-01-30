TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings, playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2023

By:
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings and postseason clinchings through Sunday:

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-indicates ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class 3A: (3 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

*-Central Catholic, 12-5-1 = 25

*-Peters Township, 11-3-1 = 23

*-Seneca Valley, 11-4-1 = 23

North Allegheny, 9-4-3 = 21

Cathedral Prep, 9-6-1 = 19

Pine-Richland, 9-7-1 = 19

Upper St. Clair, 8-6-1 = 17

Baldwin, 5-8-1 = 11

Bethel Park, 5-8-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon,4-12-0 = 8

Canon-McMillan, 3-11-1 = 7

Class 2A: (5 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

*-Armstrong, 13-2-0 = 26

*-South Fayette, 11-1-2 = 24

*-Latrobe, 10-5-1 = 21

*-Thomas Jefferson, 10-6-0 = 20

*-Bishop McCort, 9-6-0 = 18

Franklin Regional, 8-7-1 = 17

Penn-Trafford, 8-6-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-7-1 = 15

Meadville, 3-11-1 = 7

Butler, 2-13-1 = 5

Mars, 2-12-0 = 4

Class A: (4 of 12 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-North Hills, 15-0-1 = 31

Quaker Valley, 11-3-1 = 23

McDowell, 11-4-1 = 23

Montour, 11-3-0 = 22

North Catholic, 10-4-1 = 21

West Allegheny, 9-5-2 = 20

Avonworth, 8-7-1 = 17

Moon, 6-7-0 = 12

Chartiers Valley, 4-9-1 = 9

x-Blackhawk, 3-11-2 = 8

x-Beaver, 1-12-0 = 2

x-Wheeling Park, 0-14-0 = 0

Blue Division

*-Fox Chapel, 15-1-0 = 30

*-Greensburg Salem, 13-3-0 = 26

*-Kiski Area, 12-3-0 = 24

Norwin, 10-4-1 = 21

Indiana, 9-6-1 = 19

Shaler, 8-7-0 = 16

Freeport, 6-8-1 = 13

Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-10-0 = 10

Plum, 3-11-2 = 8

Hampton, 2-12-0 = 4

x-Westmont-Hilltop, 1-14-0 = 2

Class D2: (5 of 8 teams have clinched playoff spots)

Gold Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 14-0-0 = 28

*-Deer Lakes, 13-1-0 = 26

*-Neshannock, 9-3-2 = 20

*-Burrell, 8-5-2 = 18

x-Wilmington, 2-11-0 = 4

x-Central Valley, 1-14-1 = 3

Blue Division

*-Ringgold, 11-1-1 = 23

Connellsville, 9-5-1 = 19

Morgantown, 7-7-0 = 14

Carrick, 6-8-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 6-8-0 = 12

x-Trinity, 0-15-0 = 0

