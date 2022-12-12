TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Dec. 11, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 8:54 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

Seneca Valley, 8-1-1 = 17

North Allegheny, 8-2-1 = 17

Peters Township, 7-1-0 = 14

Central Catholic, 6-3-1 = 13

Cathedral Prep, 6-5-0 = 12

Baldwin, 4-3-1 =9

Upper St. Clair, 3-3-1 = 7

Pine-Richland, 3-7-1 = 7

Bethel Park, 3-7-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 3-8-0 = 6

Canon-McMillan, 2-6-1 = 5

Class 2A

South Fayette, 7-1-1 = 15

Armstrong, 7-2-0 = 14

Bishop McCort, 7-2-0 = 14

Latrobe, 6-2-1 = 13

Penn-Trafford, 6-2-0 = 12

Hempfield, 5-3-1 = 11

Franklin Regional, 4-4-1 = 9

Thomas Jefferson, 3-5-0 =6

Mars, 2-7-0 = 4

Butler, 2-9-0 = 4

Meadville, 1-8-1 = 3

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 8-0-1 = 17

Quaker Valley, 7-1-1 = 15

McDowell, 7-2-1 =15

Montour, 7-2-0 = 14

Avonworth, 7-4-0 = 14

North Catholic, 6-2-1 = 13

West Allegheny, 5-3-1 = 11

Moon, 4-5-0 = 8

Blackhawk, 2-5-3 = 7

Chartiers Valley, 1-7-0 = 2

Beaver, 1-8-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-8-0 = 0

Blue Division

Greensburg Salem, 10-1-0 = 20

Fox Chapel, 9-1-0 = 18

Norwin, 8-1-0 = 16

Kiski Area, 6-3-0 = 12

Indiana, 4-5-1 = 9

Freeport, 4-4-0 = 8

Shaler, 4-6-0 = 8

Plum, 2-6-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-6-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-7-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-9-0 = 2

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 9-0-0 = 18

Deer Lakes, 7-1-0 = 14

Neshannock, 6-0-2 = 14

Burrell, 4-3-0 = 8

Wilmington, 2-6-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 8-1-0 = 16

Connellsville, 5-3-0 = 10

Elizabeth Forward, 4-5-0 = 8

Carrick, 3-4-1 = 7

Morgantown, 3-5-0 = 6

Trinity, 0-11-0 = 0

