PIHL standings through Dec. 11, 2022
By:
Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 8:54 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
Seneca Valley, 8-1-1 = 17
North Allegheny, 8-2-1 = 17
Peters Township, 7-1-0 = 14
Central Catholic, 6-3-1 = 13
Cathedral Prep, 6-5-0 = 12
Baldwin, 4-3-1 =9
Upper St. Clair, 3-3-1 = 7
Pine-Richland, 3-7-1 = 7
Bethel Park, 3-7-0 = 6
Mt. Lebanon, 3-8-0 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-6-1 = 5
Class 2A
South Fayette, 7-1-1 = 15
Armstrong, 7-2-0 = 14
Bishop McCort, 7-2-0 = 14
Latrobe, 6-2-1 = 13
Penn-Trafford, 6-2-0 = 12
Hempfield, 5-3-1 = 11
Franklin Regional, 4-4-1 = 9
Thomas Jefferson, 3-5-0 =6
Mars, 2-7-0 = 4
Butler, 2-9-0 = 4
Meadville, 1-8-1 = 3
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 8-0-1 = 17
Quaker Valley, 7-1-1 = 15
McDowell, 7-2-1 =15
Montour, 7-2-0 = 14
Avonworth, 7-4-0 = 14
North Catholic, 6-2-1 = 13
West Allegheny, 5-3-1 = 11
Moon, 4-5-0 = 8
Blackhawk, 2-5-3 = 7
Chartiers Valley, 1-7-0 = 2
Beaver, 1-8-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-8-0 = 0
Blue Division
Greensburg Salem, 10-1-0 = 20
Fox Chapel, 9-1-0 = 18
Norwin, 8-1-0 = 16
Kiski Area, 6-3-0 = 12
Indiana, 4-5-1 = 9
Freeport, 4-4-0 = 8
Shaler, 4-6-0 = 8
Plum, 2-6-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-6-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-7-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-9-0 = 2
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 9-0-0 = 18
Deer Lakes, 7-1-0 = 14
Neshannock, 6-0-2 = 14
Burrell, 4-3-0 = 8
Wilmington, 2-6-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-9-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 8-1-0 = 16
Connellsville, 5-3-0 = 10
Elizabeth Forward, 4-5-0 = 8
Carrick, 3-4-1 = 7
Morgantown, 3-5-0 = 6
Trinity, 0-11-0 = 0
More High School Hockey• PIHL standings through Dec. 4, 2022
• High school roundup for Dec. 1, 2022: Landgraff nets pair as Armstrong tops Thomas Jefferson
• High school roundup for Nov. 29, 2022: Canon-McMillan knocks off North Allegheny in shootout
• High school roundup for Nov. 28, 2022: Tony, Toby Kiger power North Hills
• PIHL standings through Nov. 27, 2022