PIHL standings through Dec. 18, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 4:11 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

Seneca Valley, 9-1-1 = 19

North Allegheny, 9-2-1 = 19

Peters Township, 8-2-0 = 16

Central Catholic, 7-3-1 = 15

Cathedral Prep, 6-5-0 = 12

Baldwin, 5-4-1 =11

Pine-Richland, 4-7-1 = 9

Upper St. Clair, 3-4-1 = 7

Bethel Park, 3-7-1 = 7

Mt. Lebanon, 3-9-0 = 6

Canon-McMillan, 2-7-1 = 5

Class 2A

South Fayette, 8-1-1 = 17

Armstrong, 7-2-0 = 14

Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14

Bishop McCort, 7-3-0 = 14

Latrobe, 6-3-1 = 13

Hempfield, 5-3-1 = 11

Thomas Jefferson, 5-5-0 =10

Franklin Regional, 4-5-1 = 9

Mars, 2-7-0 = 4

Butler, 2-10-0 = 4

Meadville, 1-8-1 = 3

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 10-0-1 = 21

Quaker Valley, 8-1-1 = 17

McDowell, 8-2-1 =17

Montour, 8-2-0 = 16

Avonworth, 7-5-0 = 14

North Catholic, 6-3-1 = 13

West Allegheny, 6-3-1 = 13

Moon, 4-5-0 = 8

Blackhawk, 2-7-2 = 6

Chartiers Valley, 1-8-0 = 2

Beaver, 1-9-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-9-0 = 0

Blue Division

Greensburg Salem, 10-1-0 = 20

Fox Chapel, 10-1-0 = 20

Norwin, 8-2-0 = 16

Kiski Area, 7-3-0 = 14

Shaler, 5-6-0 = 10

Indiana, 4-5-1 = 9

Freeport, 4-4-0 = 8

Plum, 2-7-0 = 4

Hampton, 2-7-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-7-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-9-0 = 2

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 10-0-0 = 20

Deer Lakes, 7-1-0 = 14

Neshannock, 6-1-2 = 14

Burrell, 5-3-0 = 10

Wilmington, 2-6-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-10-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 8-1-0 = 16

Connellsville, 5-4-0 = 10

Elizabeth Forward, 5-5-0 = 10

Carrick, 4-4-1 = 9

Morgantown, 3-5-0 = 6

Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0

