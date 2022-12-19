PIHL standings through Dec. 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 4:11 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
Seneca Valley, 9-1-1 = 19
North Allegheny, 9-2-1 = 19
Peters Township, 8-2-0 = 16
Central Catholic, 7-3-1 = 15
Cathedral Prep, 6-5-0 = 12
Baldwin, 5-4-1 =11
Pine-Richland, 4-7-1 = 9
Upper St. Clair, 3-4-1 = 7
Bethel Park, 3-7-1 = 7
Mt. Lebanon, 3-9-0 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-7-1 = 5
Class 2A
South Fayette, 8-1-1 = 17
Armstrong, 7-2-0 = 14
Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14
Bishop McCort, 7-3-0 = 14
Latrobe, 6-3-1 = 13
Hempfield, 5-3-1 = 11
Thomas Jefferson, 5-5-0 =10
Franklin Regional, 4-5-1 = 9
Mars, 2-7-0 = 4
Butler, 2-10-0 = 4
Meadville, 1-8-1 = 3
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 10-0-1 = 21
Quaker Valley, 8-1-1 = 17
McDowell, 8-2-1 =17
Montour, 8-2-0 = 16
Avonworth, 7-5-0 = 14
North Catholic, 6-3-1 = 13
West Allegheny, 6-3-1 = 13
Moon, 4-5-0 = 8
Blackhawk, 2-7-2 = 6
Chartiers Valley, 1-8-0 = 2
Beaver, 1-9-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-9-0 = 0
Blue Division
Greensburg Salem, 10-1-0 = 20
Fox Chapel, 10-1-0 = 20
Norwin, 8-2-0 = 16
Kiski Area, 7-3-0 = 14
Shaler, 5-6-0 = 10
Indiana, 4-5-1 = 9
Freeport, 4-4-0 = 8
Plum, 2-7-0 = 4
Hampton, 2-7-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-7-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-9-0 = 2
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 10-0-0 = 20
Deer Lakes, 7-1-0 = 14
Neshannock, 6-1-2 = 14
Burrell, 5-3-0 = 10
Wilmington, 2-6-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-10-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 8-1-0 = 16
Connellsville, 5-4-0 = 10
Elizabeth Forward, 5-5-0 = 10
Carrick, 4-4-1 = 9
Morgantown, 3-5-0 = 6
Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0