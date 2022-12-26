PIHL standings through Dec. 25, 2022
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
Seneca Valley, 10-1-1 = 21
North Allegheny, 9-3-1 = 19
Peters Township, 8-3-0 = 16
Central Catholic, 7-4-1 = 15
Cathedral Prep, 7-5-0 = 14
Baldwin, 5-4-1 =11
Pine-Richland, 5-7-1 = 11
Upper St. Clair, 4-4-1 = 9
Bethel Park, 4-7-1 = 9
Mt. Lebanon, 3-10-0 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-8-1 = 5
Class 2A
South Fayette, 10-1-1 = 21
Armstrong, 8-2-0 = 16
Latrobe, 7-4-1 = 15
Penn-Trafford, 7-2-0 = 14
Bishop McCort, 7-3-0 = 14
Hempfield, 5-4-1 = 11
Franklin Regional, 5-6-1 = 11
Thomas Jefferson, 5-6-0 =10
Meadville, 2-8-1 = 5
Mars, 2-8-0 = 4
Butler, 2-111-0 = 4
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 11-0-1 = 23
Quaker Valley, 8-1-1 = 17
McDowell, 8-2-1 =17
Montour, 8-3-0 = 16
Avonworth, 8-5-0 = 16
North Catholic, 7-3-1 = 15
West Allegheny, 6-3-2 = 14
Moon, 4-5-0 = 8
Blackhawk, 2-7-2 = 6
Chartiers Valley, 1-8-0 = 2
Beaver, 1-9-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-10-0 = 0
Blue Division
Greensburg Salem, 11-1-0 = 22
Fox Chapel, 11-1-0 = 22
Norwin, 8-3-0 = 16
Kiski Area, 8-3-0 = 16
Indiana, 6-6-1 = 13
Shaler, 5-7-0 = 10
Freeport, 4-6-0 = 8
Plum, 3-7-0 = 6
Hampton, 2-8-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-8-0 = 4
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-10-0 = 2
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24
Deer Lakes, 9-1-0 = 18
Neshannock, 6-2-2 = 14
Burrell, 5-4-1 = 112
Wilmington, 2-8-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-11-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 9-1-0 = 18
Carrick, 6-4-1 = 13
Connellsville, 6-4-0 = 12
Elizabeth Forward, 5-6-0 = 10
Morgantown, 4-6-0 = 8
Trinity, 0-12-0 = 0