PIHL standings through Dec. 6, 2020
Sunday, December 6, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Dec. 6:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 3-1-0 = 6
Peters Township, 3-1-0 = 6
Canon-McMillan, 2-0-0 = 4
Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-0 = 4
Pine-Richland, 2-1-0 = 4
Seneca Valley, 2-1-0 = 4
Bethel Park, 2-2-0 = 4
Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2
Upper St. Clair, 1-2-0 = 2
Cathedral Prep, 0-3-0 = 0
Butler, 0-4-0 = 0
Class AA
Northwest Division
Mars, 3-1-0 = 6
Meadville, 2-3-0 = 4
Montour, 1-0-2 = 4
Moon, 1-3-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 4-0-0 = 8
West Allegheny, 3-0-0 = 6
Thomas Jefferson, 2-1-1 = 5
South Fayette, 0-3-2 = 2
Northeast Division
Shaler, 2-2-0 = 4
Armstrong, 2-3-0 = 4
Hampton, 2-3-0 = 4
Plum, 0-3-0 = 0
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 4-0-0 = 8
Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8
Latrobe, 2-3-1 = 5
Franklin Regional, 2-2-0 = 4
Class A
Northwest Division
Blackhawk, 2-3-0 = 4
Sewickley Academy, 1-1-0 = 2
Beaver, 1-2 -0 = 2
McDowell, 1-4-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 4-0-1 = 9
North Hills, 3-1-0 = 6
South Park, 1-1-0 = 2
Quaker Valley, 0-2-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Freeport, 2-0-0 = 4
Kiski Area, 2-1-0 = 4
North Catholic, 2-1-0 = 4
Fox Chapel, 1-4-0 = 2
Southeast Division
Indiana, 3-0-0 = 6
Greensburg Salem, 2-2-0 = 4
Norwin, 2-3-0 = 4
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-0 = 2
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 4-0-2 = 10
Neshannock, 4-1-1 = 9
Wilmington, 3-1-0 = 6
Avonworth, 0-2-1 = 1
Burrell, 0-1-0 = 0
Central Valley, 0-3-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 6-0-0 = 12
Carrick, 4-1-0 = 8
Connellsville, 2-3-0 = 4
Elizabeth Forward, 2-4-0 = 4
Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0
Trinity, 0-3-0 = 0
