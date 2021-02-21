PIHL standings through Feb. 21, 2021

Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 8:07 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

The PIHL announced games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic were postponed until March 1.

The Pennsylvania Cup hockey championships are set for April 24.

Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan, 10-1-1 = 21

Pine-Richland, 9-2-0 = 18

North Allegheny, 8-2-1 = 17

Peters Township, 8-1-0 = 16

Seneca Valley, 8-2-0 = 16

Bethel Park, 5-9-1 = 11

Cathedral Prep, 5-9-0 = 10

Mt. Lebanon, 4-6-1 = 9

Central Catholic, 3-7-2 = 8

Upper St. Clair, 2-6-1 = 5

Butler, 1-11-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 5-3-2 = 12

Mars, 4-6-1 = 9

Meadville, 4-7-1 = 9

Moon, 3-8-0 = 6

Southwest Division

Thomas Jefferson, 11-1-1 = 23

Baldwin, 11-0-0 = 22

West Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12

South Fayette, 5-5-2 = 12

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 6-6-0 = 12

Shaler, 3-8-1 = 7

Hampton, 2-8-0 = 4

Plum, 0-9-1 = 1

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 11-1-0 = 22

Franklin Regional, 7-5-1 = 15

Penn-Trafford, 6-3-1 = 13

Latrobe, 4-5-1 = 9

Class A

Northwest Division

Sewickley Academy, 4-8-0 = 8

McDowell, 2-8-0 = 4

Blackhawk, 2-11-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-8-1 = 3

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 9-1-1 = 19

South Park, 6-4-1 = 13

North Hills, 5-5-1 = 11

Quaker Valley, 5-7-0 = 10

Northeast Division

Freeport, 8-0-0 = 16

Kiski Area, 8-3-0 = 16

North Catholic, 8-4-0 = 16

Fox Chapel, 3-8-0 = 6

Southeast Division

Indiana, 11-0-0 = 22

Greensburg Salem, 10-4-1 = 21

Norwin, 7-6-0 = 14

Westmont-Hilltop, 3-8-2 = 8

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 8-1-2 = 18

Neshannock, 8-2-2 = 18

Wilmington, 8-4-0 = 16

Avonworth, 4-6-1 = 9

Central Valley, 1-10-1 = 3

Burrell, 1-8-0 = 2

South Division

Ringgold, 13-0-1 = 27

Carrick, 9-2-0 = 18

Connellsville, 6-4-2 = 14

Elizabeth Forward, 6-6-0 = 12

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-10-0 = 0