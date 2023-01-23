TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Jan. 22, 2023

By:
Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 7:55 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Class 3A

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Central Catholic, 11-5-1 = 23

Peters Township, 10-3-1 = 21

Seneca Valley, 10-4-1 = 21

North Allegheny, 9-4-3 = 21

Cathedral Prep, 9-6-0 = 18

Upper St. Clair, 8-5-1 = 17

Pine-Richland, 8-7-1 = 17

Baldwin, 5-7-1 = 11

Bethel Park, 5-7-1 = 11

Mt. Lebanon,4-11-0 = 8

Canon-McMillan, 2-11-1 = 5

Class 2A

Armstrong, 12-2-0 = 24

South Fayette, 11-1-2 = 24

Latrobe, 10-5-1 = 21

Bishop McCort, 9-5-0 = 18

Penn-Trafford, 8-5-0 = 16

Thomas Jefferson, 8-6-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-6-1 = 15

Franklin Regional, 7-7-1 = 15

Meadville, 3-11-1 = 7

Butler, 2-13-1 = 5

Mars, 2-11-0 = 4

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 14-0-1 = 29

Quaker Valley, 11-2-1 = 23

McDowell, 11-3-1 = 23

Montour, 10-3-0 = 20

North Catholic, 9-4-1 = 19

West Allegheny, 8-5-2 = 18

Avonworth, 8-7-1 = 17

Moon, 6-6-0 = 12

Blackhawk, 3-10-2 = 8

Chartiers Valley, 3-9-1 = 7

Beaver, 1-12-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-13-0 = 0

Blue Division

Fox Chapel, 14-1-0 = 28

Greensburg Salem, 13-2-0 = 26

Kiski Area, 11-3-0 = 22

Norwin, 9-4-1 = 19

Indiana, 8-6-1 = 17

Shaler, 7-7-0 = 14

Freeport, 6-8-0 = 12

Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-10-0 = 10

Plum, 3-10-2 = 8

Hampton, 2-11-0 = 4

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-12-1 = 3

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24

Deer Lakes, 12-1-0 = 24

Neshannock, 9-2-2 = 20

Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16

Wilmington, 2-11-0 = 4

Central Valley, 1-12-1 = 3

Blue Division

Ringgold, 10-1-1 = 21

Connellsville, 8-5-1 = 17

Carrick, 6-8-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 6-7-0 = 12

Morgantown, 6-7-0 = 12

Trinity, 0-14-0 = 0

