PIHL standings through Jan. 22, 2023
By:
Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 7:55 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Class 3A
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Central Catholic, 11-5-1 = 23
Peters Township, 10-3-1 = 21
Seneca Valley, 10-4-1 = 21
North Allegheny, 9-4-3 = 21
Cathedral Prep, 9-6-0 = 18
Upper St. Clair, 8-5-1 = 17
Pine-Richland, 8-7-1 = 17
Baldwin, 5-7-1 = 11
Bethel Park, 5-7-1 = 11
Mt. Lebanon,4-11-0 = 8
Canon-McMillan, 2-11-1 = 5
Class 2A
Armstrong, 12-2-0 = 24
South Fayette, 11-1-2 = 24
Latrobe, 10-5-1 = 21
Bishop McCort, 9-5-0 = 18
Penn-Trafford, 8-5-0 = 16
Thomas Jefferson, 8-6-0 = 16
Hempfield, 7-6-1 = 15
Franklin Regional, 7-7-1 = 15
Meadville, 3-11-1 = 7
Butler, 2-13-1 = 5
Mars, 2-11-0 = 4
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 14-0-1 = 29
Quaker Valley, 11-2-1 = 23
McDowell, 11-3-1 = 23
Montour, 10-3-0 = 20
North Catholic, 9-4-1 = 19
West Allegheny, 8-5-2 = 18
Avonworth, 8-7-1 = 17
Moon, 6-6-0 = 12
Blackhawk, 3-10-2 = 8
Chartiers Valley, 3-9-1 = 7
Beaver, 1-12-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-13-0 = 0
Blue Division
Fox Chapel, 14-1-0 = 28
Greensburg Salem, 13-2-0 = 26
Kiski Area, 11-3-0 = 22
Norwin, 9-4-1 = 19
Indiana, 8-6-1 = 17
Shaler, 7-7-0 = 14
Freeport, 6-8-0 = 12
Wheeling Central Catholic, 5-10-0 = 10
Plum, 3-10-2 = 8
Hampton, 2-11-0 = 4
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-12-1 = 3
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 12-0-0 = 24
Deer Lakes, 12-1-0 = 24
Neshannock, 9-2-2 = 20
Burrell, 7-4-2 = 16
Wilmington, 2-11-0 = 4
Central Valley, 1-12-1 = 3
Blue Division
Ringgold, 10-1-1 = 21
Connellsville, 8-5-1 = 17
Carrick, 6-8-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 6-7-0 = 12
Morgantown, 6-7-0 = 12
Trinity, 0-14-0 = 0
