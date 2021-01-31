PIHL standings through Jan. 31, 2021

Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 8:50 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.

The PIHL announced games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic have been postponed until March 1.

The Pa. Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.

Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 8-1-0 = 16

Canon-McMillan, 7-1-1 = 15

Seneca Valley, 7-1-0 = 14

Pine-Richland, 6-2-0 = 12

Mt. Lebanon, 4-1-1 = 9

Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8

Bethel Park, 3-7-1 = 7

Cathedral Prep, 3-6-0 = 6

Central Catholic, 2-5-2 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 1-5-1 = 3

Butler, 1-10-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 4-1-2 = 10

Meadville, 3-6-1 = 7

Mars, 3-4-0 = 6

Moon, 2-6-0 = 4

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 9-0-0 = 18

Thomas Jefferson, 7-1-1 = 15

West Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12

South Fayette, 2-4-2 = 6

Northeast Division

Armstrong, 5-5-0 = 10

Shaler, 2-7-1 = 5

Hampton, 2-6-0 = 4

Plum, 0-6-1 = 1

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 7-1-0 = 14

Franklin Regional, 6-3-1 = 13

Penn-Trafford, 6-1-0 = 12

Latrobe, 3-5-1 = 7

Class A:

Northwest Division

Sewickley Academy, 3-4-0 = 6

McDowell, 2-7-0 = 4

Blackhawk, 2-8-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-7 -0 = 2

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 7-0-1 = 15

North Hills, 5-3-1 = 11

South Park, 3-3-1 = 7

Quaker Valley, 3-6-0 = 6

Northeast Division

Kiski Area, 6-3-0 = 12

North Catholic, 6-3-0 = 12

Freeport, 5-0-0 = 10

Fox Chapel, 3-6-0 = 6

Southeast Division

Indiana, 9-0-0 = 18

Greensburg Salem, 6-3-0 = 12

Norwin, 6-5-0 = 12

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-7-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B:

North Division

Wilmington, 7-2-0 = 14

Bishop Canevin, 6-1-2 = 14

Neshannock, 6-2-2 = 14

Avonworth, 1-4-1 = 3

Burrell, 1-5-0 = 2

Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 10-0-1 = 21

Carrick, 7-1-0 = 14

Connellsville, 5-3-0 = 10

Elizabeth Forward, 4-6-0 = 8

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-7-0 = 0

