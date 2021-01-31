PIHL standings through Jan. 31, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 8:50 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday.
The PIHL announced games for Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central Catholic have been postponed until March 1.
The Pa. Cup state hockey championships are set for April 24.
Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 8-1-0 = 16
Canon-McMillan, 7-1-1 = 15
Seneca Valley, 7-1-0 = 14
Pine-Richland, 6-2-0 = 12
Mt. Lebanon, 4-1-1 = 9
Peters Township, 4-1-0 = 8
Bethel Park, 3-7-1 = 7
Cathedral Prep, 3-6-0 = 6
Central Catholic, 2-5-2 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 1-5-1 = 3
Butler, 1-10-0 = 2
Class AA
Northwest Division
Montour, 4-1-2 = 10
Meadville, 3-6-1 = 7
Mars, 3-4-0 = 6
Moon, 2-6-0 = 4
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 9-0-0 = 18
Thomas Jefferson, 7-1-1 = 15
West Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12
South Fayette, 2-4-2 = 6
Northeast Division
Armstrong, 5-5-0 = 10
Shaler, 2-7-1 = 5
Hampton, 2-6-0 = 4
Plum, 0-6-1 = 1
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 7-1-0 = 14
Franklin Regional, 6-3-1 = 13
Penn-Trafford, 6-1-0 = 12
Latrobe, 3-5-1 = 7
Class A:
Northwest Division
Sewickley Academy, 3-4-0 = 6
McDowell, 2-7-0 = 4
Blackhawk, 2-8-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-7 -0 = 2
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 7-0-1 = 15
North Hills, 5-3-1 = 11
South Park, 3-3-1 = 7
Quaker Valley, 3-6-0 = 6
Northeast Division
Kiski Area, 6-3-0 = 12
North Catholic, 6-3-0 = 12
Freeport, 5-0-0 = 10
Fox Chapel, 3-6-0 = 6
Southeast Division
Indiana, 9-0-0 = 18
Greensburg Salem, 6-3-0 = 12
Norwin, 6-5-0 = 12
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-7-0 = 2
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B:
North Division
Wilmington, 7-2-0 = 14
Bishop Canevin, 6-1-2 = 14
Neshannock, 6-2-2 = 14
Avonworth, 1-4-1 = 3
Burrell, 1-5-0 = 2
Central Valley, 0-8-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 10-0-1 = 21
Carrick, 7-1-0 = 14
Connellsville, 5-3-0 = 10
Elizabeth Forward, 4-6-0 = 8
Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0
Trinity, 0-7-0 = 0