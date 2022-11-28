TribLIVE Logo
PIHL standings through Nov. 27, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 2:22 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 7-2-0 = 14

Seneca Valley, 6-1-1 = 13

Central Catholic, 6-2-0 = 12

Peters Township, 5-1-0 = 10

Cathedral Prep, 5-4-0 = 10

Baldwin, 4-2-1 =9

Bethel Park, 3-5-0 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 2-3-1 = 5

Pine-Richland, 2-6-1 = 5

Mt. Lebanon, 2-7-0 = 4

Canon-McMillan, 1-5-1 = 3

Class 2A

South Fayette, 6-0-1 = 13

Bishop McCort, 6-1-0 = 12

Armstrong, 5-1-0 = 10

Latrobe, 4-2-1 = 9

Penn-Trafford, 4-2-0 = 8

Franklin Regional, 343-0 = 8

Hempfield, 3-2-1 = 7

Thomas Jefferson, 3-4-0 =6

Mars, 2-5-0 = 4

Butler, 1-7-0 = 2

Meadville, 0-7-1 = 1

Class A

Gold Division

North Hills, 6-0-1 = 13

Quaker Valley, 6-1-1 = 13

North Catholic, 6-1-1 = 13

Avonworth, 6-3-0 = 12

West Allegheny, 5-2-1 = 11

Montour, 5-2-0 = 10

McDowell, 3-2-1 = 7

Moon, 3-5-0 = 6

Blackhawk, 2-4-2 = 6

Beaver, 1-5-0 = 2

Chartiers Valley, 1-6-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-6-0 = 0

Blue Division

Fox Chapel, 9-1-0 = 18

Greensburg Salem, 7-1-0 = 14

Norwin, 6-1-0 = 12

Kiski Area, 5-2-0 = 10

Freeport, 4-3-0 = 8

Indiana, 3-3-1 = 7

Shaler, 2-5-0 = 4

Plum, 2-5-0 = 4

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-4-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-6-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 0-8-0 = 0

Division II

Gold Division

Bishop Canevin, 8-0-0 = 16

Neshannock, 5-0-2 = 12

Deer Lakes, 5-1-0 = 10

Burrell, 4-2-0 = 8

Wilmington, 2-5-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-7-0 = 0

Blue Division

Ringgold, 5-1-0 = 10

Carrick, 3-3-1 = 7

Connellsville, 3-2-0 = 6

Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6

Elizabeth Forward, 2-5-0 = 4

Trinity, 0-9-0 = 0

