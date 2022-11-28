PIHL standings through Nov. 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 2:22 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
North Allegheny, 7-2-0 = 14
Seneca Valley, 6-1-1 = 13
Central Catholic, 6-2-0 = 12
Peters Township, 5-1-0 = 10
Cathedral Prep, 5-4-0 = 10
Baldwin, 4-2-1 =9
Bethel Park, 3-5-0 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 2-3-1 = 5
Pine-Richland, 2-6-1 = 5
Mt. Lebanon, 2-7-0 = 4
Canon-McMillan, 1-5-1 = 3
Class 2A
South Fayette, 6-0-1 = 13
Bishop McCort, 6-1-0 = 12
Armstrong, 5-1-0 = 10
Latrobe, 4-2-1 = 9
Penn-Trafford, 4-2-0 = 8
Franklin Regional, 343-0 = 8
Hempfield, 3-2-1 = 7
Thomas Jefferson, 3-4-0 =6
Mars, 2-5-0 = 4
Butler, 1-7-0 = 2
Meadville, 0-7-1 = 1
Class A
Gold Division
North Hills, 6-0-1 = 13
Quaker Valley, 6-1-1 = 13
North Catholic, 6-1-1 = 13
Avonworth, 6-3-0 = 12
West Allegheny, 5-2-1 = 11
Montour, 5-2-0 = 10
McDowell, 3-2-1 = 7
Moon, 3-5-0 = 6
Blackhawk, 2-4-2 = 6
Beaver, 1-5-0 = 2
Chartiers Valley, 1-6-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-6-0 = 0
Blue Division
Fox Chapel, 9-1-0 = 18
Greensburg Salem, 7-1-0 = 14
Norwin, 6-1-0 = 12
Kiski Area, 5-2-0 = 10
Freeport, 4-3-0 = 8
Indiana, 3-3-1 = 7
Shaler, 2-5-0 = 4
Plum, 2-5-0 = 4
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-4-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-6-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 0-8-0 = 0
Division II
Gold Division
Bishop Canevin, 8-0-0 = 16
Neshannock, 5-0-2 = 12
Deer Lakes, 5-1-0 = 10
Burrell, 4-2-0 = 8
Wilmington, 2-5-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-7-0 = 0
Blue Division
Ringgold, 5-1-0 = 10
Carrick, 3-3-1 = 7
Connellsville, 3-2-0 = 6
Morgantown, 3-2-0 = 6
Elizabeth Forward, 2-5-0 = 4
Trinity, 0-9-0 = 0
