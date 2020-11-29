PIHL standings through Nov. 29, 2020

Sunday, November 29, 2020 | 8:29 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 3-1-0 = 6

Peters Township, 3-1-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-0 = 4

Pine-Richland, 2-1-0 = 4

Seneca Valley, 2-1-0 = 4

Bethel Park, 2-2-0 = 4

Canon-McMillan, 1-0-0 = 2

Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2

Upper St. Clair, 1-2-0 = 2

Cathedral Prep, 0-2-0 = 0

Butler, 0-4-0 = 0

Class AA

Northwest Division

Meadville, 2-1-0 = 4

Mars, 1-1-0 = 2

Moon, 1-2-0 = 2

Montour, 0-0-2 = 2

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 3-0-0 = 6

Thomas Jefferson, 2-1-1 = 5

West Allegheny, 2-0-0 = 4

South Fayette, 0-3-2 = 2

Northeast Division

Hampton, 2-2-0 = 4

Shaler, 1-1-0 = 2

Armstrong, 1-2-0 = 2

Plum, 0-3-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 3-0-0 = 6

Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6

Franklin Regional, 2-1-0 = 4

Latrobe, 2-2-0 = 4

Class A

Northwest Division

Beaver, 1-1 -0 = 2

Sewickley Academy, 1-1-0 = 2

Blackhawk, 1-3-0 = 2

McDowell, 1-4-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 3-0-1 = 7

North Hills, 2-0-0 = 4

South Park, 1-1-0 = 2

Quaker Valley, 0-2-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Freeport, 2-0-0 = 4

Kiski Area, 2-1-0 = 4

North Catholic, 2-1-0 = 4

Fox Chapel, 1-2-0 = 2

Southeast Division

Indiana, 3-0-0 = 6

Norwin, 2-3-0 = 4

Greensburg Salem, 1-2-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Neshannock, 4-0-0 = 8

Bishop Canevin, 3-0-1 = 7

Wilmington, 1-1-0 = 2

Avonworth, 0-0-1 = 1

Burrell, 0-1-0 = 0

Central Valley, 0-2-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8

Carrick, 2-1-0 = 4

Elizabeth Forward, 2-3-0 = 4

Connellsville, 1-3-0 = 2

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-2-0 = 0

