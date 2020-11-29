PIHL standings through Nov. 29, 2020
Sunday, November 29, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Nov. 29.
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
North Allegheny, 3-1-0 = 6
Peters Township, 3-1-0 = 6
Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-0 = 4
Pine-Richland, 2-1-0 = 4
Seneca Valley, 2-1-0 = 4
Bethel Park, 2-2-0 = 4
Canon-McMillan, 1-0-0 = 2
Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2
Upper St. Clair, 1-2-0 = 2
Cathedral Prep, 0-2-0 = 0
Butler, 0-4-0 = 0
Class AA
Northwest Division
Meadville, 2-1-0 = 4
Mars, 1-1-0 = 2
Moon, 1-2-0 = 2
Montour, 0-0-2 = 2
Southwest Division
Baldwin, 3-0-0 = 6
Thomas Jefferson, 2-1-1 = 5
West Allegheny, 2-0-0 = 4
South Fayette, 0-3-2 = 2
Northeast Division
Hampton, 2-2-0 = 4
Shaler, 1-1-0 = 2
Armstrong, 1-2-0 = 2
Plum, 0-3-0 = 0
Southeast Division
Hempfield, 3-0-0 = 6
Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6
Franklin Regional, 2-1-0 = 4
Latrobe, 2-2-0 = 4
Class A
Northwest Division
Beaver, 1-1 -0 = 2
Sewickley Academy, 1-1-0 = 2
Blackhawk, 1-3-0 = 2
McDowell, 1-4-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Chartiers Valley, 3-0-1 = 7
North Hills, 2-0-0 = 4
South Park, 1-1-0 = 2
Quaker Valley, 0-2-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Freeport, 2-0-0 = 4
Kiski Area, 2-1-0 = 4
North Catholic, 2-1-0 = 4
Fox Chapel, 1-2-0 = 2
Southeast Division
Indiana, 3-0-0 = 6
Norwin, 2-3-0 = 4
Greensburg Salem, 1-2-0 = 2
Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-0 = 2
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
Neshannock, 4-0-0 = 8
Bishop Canevin, 3-0-1 = 7
Wilmington, 1-1-0 = 2
Avonworth, 0-0-1 = 1
Burrell, 0-1-0 = 0
Central Valley, 0-2-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8
Carrick, 2-1-0 = 4
Elizabeth Forward, 2-3-0 = 4
Connellsville, 1-3-0 = 2
Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0
Trinity, 0-2-0 = 0
