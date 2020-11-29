PIHL standings through Nov. 29, 2020

Sunday, November 29, 2020 | 8:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Dylan McElhinny scores past North Allegheny goaltender Rylan Murphy during their game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Warrendale.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

North Allegheny, 3-1-0 = 6

Peters Township, 3-1-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 2-1-0 = 4

Pine-Richland, 2-1-0 = 4

Seneca Valley, 2-1-0 = 4

Bethel Park, 2-2-0 = 4

Canon-McMillan, 1-0-0 = 2

Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2

Upper St. Clair, 1-2-0 = 2

Cathedral Prep, 0-2-0 = 0

Butler, 0-4-0 = 0

Class AA

Northwest Division

Meadville, 2-1-0 = 4

Mars, 1-1-0 = 2

Moon, 1-2-0 = 2

Montour, 0-0-2 = 2

Southwest Division

Baldwin, 3-0-0 = 6

Thomas Jefferson, 2-1-1 = 5

West Allegheny, 2-0-0 = 4

South Fayette, 0-3-2 = 2

Northeast Division

Hampton, 2-2-0 = 4

Shaler, 1-1-0 = 2

Armstrong, 1-2-0 = 2

Plum, 0-3-0 = 0

Southeast Division

Hempfield, 3-0-0 = 6

Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6

Franklin Regional, 2-1-0 = 4

Latrobe, 2-2-0 = 4

Class A

Northwest Division

Beaver, 1-1 -0 = 2

Sewickley Academy, 1-1-0 = 2

Blackhawk, 1-3-0 = 2

McDowell, 1-4-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Chartiers Valley, 3-0-1 = 7

North Hills, 2-0-0 = 4

South Park, 1-1-0 = 2

Quaker Valley, 0-2-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Freeport, 2-0-0 = 4

Kiski Area, 2-1-0 = 4

North Catholic, 2-1-0 = 4

Fox Chapel, 1-2-0 = 2

Southeast Division

Indiana, 3-0-0 = 6

Norwin, 2-3-0 = 4

Greensburg Salem, 1-2-0 = 2

Westmont-Hilltop, 1-2-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-0-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

Neshannock, 4-0-0 = 8

Bishop Canevin, 3-0-1 = 7

Wilmington, 1-1-0 = 2

Avonworth, 0-0-1 = 1

Burrell, 0-1-0 = 0

Central Valley, 0-2-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 4-0-0 = 8

Carrick, 2-1-0 = 4

Elizabeth Forward, 2-3-0 = 4

Connellsville, 1-3-0 = 2

Morgantown, 0-2-0 = 0

Trinity, 0-2-0 = 0