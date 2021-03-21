PIHL standings: Week of March 22, 2021
By:
Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 7:10 PM
Here are the latest PIHL standings through Sunday.
The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5
The Pa. Cup championships are set for April 24.
* — clinched playoff spot
Team – Wins – Losses – OT/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class AAA
*Canon-McMillan, 15-3-1 = 31
*Peters Township, 15-3-0 = 30
*Pine-Richland, 13-6-0 = 26
*North Allegheny, 12-4-2 = 26
*Seneca Valley, 9-6-1 = 19
*Upper St. Clair, 9-8-1 = 19
*Mt. Lebanon, 9-9-1 = 19
*Bethel Park, 7-11-2 = 16
Cathedral Prep, 7-13-0 = 14
Central Catholic, 5-12-2 = 12
Butler, 1-17-0 = 2
Class AA
Northwest Division
Montour, 7-4-2 = 16
Meadville, 7-8-1 = 15
Mars, 6-8-1 = 13
Moon, 3-12-0 = 6
Southwest Division
*Baldwin, 16-1-0 = 32
*Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31
West Allegheny, 9-4-1 = 19
South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14
Northeast Division
*Armstrong, 9-8-0 = 18
Shaler, 5-10-1 = 11
Hampton, 4-11-0 = 8
Plum, 0-15-1 = 1
Southeast Division
*Hempfield, 12-5-0 = 24
Franklin Regional, 10-6-1 = 21
Penn-Trafford, 9-6-2 = 20
Latrobe, 9-6-1 = 19
Class A
Northwest Division
McDowell, 6-11-0 = 12
Sewickley Academy, 5-12-0 = 10
Blackhawk, 2-15-0 = 4
Beaver, 1-14-1 = 3
Southwest Division
*Chartiers Valley, 12-3-1 = 25
North Hills, 9-5-1 = 19
South Park, 9-6-1 = 19
Quaker Valley, 6-10-0 = 12
Northeast Division
*Kiski Area, 15-3-0 = 30
Freeport, 12-3-0 = 24
North Catholic, 11-7-0 = 22
Fox Chapel, 4-10-0 = 8
Southeast Division
*Indiana, 18-0-0 = 36
Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21
Norwin, 8-10-0 = 16
Westmont-Hilltop, 6-10-2 = 14
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2
Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1
Class B
North Division
*Neshannock, 12-3-2 = 26
*Wilmington, 10-6-0 = 20
*Bishop Canevin, 9-4-2 = 20
Avonworth, 6-7-1 = 13
Burrell, 3-11-0 = 6
Central Valley, 2-13-1 = 5
South Division
*Ringgold, 15-0-1 = 31
*Carrick, 14-2-0 = 28
*Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19
*Elizabeth Forward, 8-8-0 = 16
Morgantown, 2-5-0 = 4
Trinity, 1-16-0 = 2
