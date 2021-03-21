PIHL standings: Week of March 22, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 7:10 PM

Marsha Green | For the Tribune-Review Baldwin senior forward Zach Borman (2) competes against South Fayette on March 1, 2021, at Ice Castle.

Here are the latest PIHL standings through Sunday.

The PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs are set to start April 5

The Pa. Cup championships are set for April 24.

* — clinched playoff spot

Team – Wins – Losses – OT/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class AAA

*Canon-McMillan, 15-3-1 = 31

*Peters Township, 15-3-0 = 30

*Pine-Richland, 13-6-0 = 26

*North Allegheny, 12-4-2 = 26

*Seneca Valley, 9-6-1 = 19

*Upper St. Clair, 9-8-1 = 19

*Mt. Lebanon, 9-9-1 = 19

*Bethel Park, 7-11-2 = 16

Cathedral Prep, 7-13-0 = 14

Central Catholic, 5-12-2 = 12

Butler, 1-17-0 = 2

Class AA

Northwest Division

Montour, 7-4-2 = 16

Meadville, 7-8-1 = 15

Mars, 6-8-1 = 13

Moon, 3-12-0 = 6

Southwest Division

*Baldwin, 16-1-0 = 32

*Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31

West Allegheny, 9-4-1 = 19

South Fayette, 6-8-2 = 14

Northeast Division

*Armstrong, 9-8-0 = 18

Shaler, 5-10-1 = 11

Hampton, 4-11-0 = 8

Plum, 0-15-1 = 1

Southeast Division

*Hempfield, 12-5-0 = 24

Franklin Regional, 10-6-1 = 21

Penn-Trafford, 9-6-2 = 20

Latrobe, 9-6-1 = 19

Class A

Northwest Division

McDowell, 6-11-0 = 12

Sewickley Academy, 5-12-0 = 10

Blackhawk, 2-15-0 = 4

Beaver, 1-14-1 = 3

Southwest Division

*Chartiers Valley, 12-3-1 = 25

North Hills, 9-5-1 = 19

South Park, 9-6-1 = 19

Quaker Valley, 6-10-0 = 12

Northeast Division

*Kiski Area, 15-3-0 = 30

Freeport, 12-3-0 = 24

North Catholic, 11-7-0 = 22

Fox Chapel, 4-10-0 = 8

Southeast Division

*Indiana, 18-0-0 = 36

Greensburg Salem, 10-6-1 = 21

Norwin, 8-10-0 = 16

Westmont-Hilltop, 6-10-2 = 14

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 1-2-0 = 2

Wheeling Park, 0-0-1 = 1

Class B

North Division

*Neshannock, 12-3-2 = 26

*Wilmington, 10-6-0 = 20

*Bishop Canevin, 9-4-2 = 20

Avonworth, 6-7-1 = 13

Burrell, 3-11-0 = 6

Central Valley, 2-13-1 = 5

South Division

*Ringgold, 15-0-1 = 31

*Carrick, 14-2-0 = 28

*Connellsville, 8-5-3 = 19

*Elizabeth Forward, 8-8-0 = 16

Morgantown, 2-5-0 = 4

Trinity, 1-16-0 = 2