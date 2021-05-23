Pine-Richland celebrates long-awaited WPIAL playoff victory

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 11:01 AM

jack Hillgrove | For the Tribune-Review The Pine-Richland softball team beat Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals May 19 at Plum. jack Hillgrove | For the Tribune-Review Coach Gary Shepard and the Pine-Richland softball team compete against Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals May 20, 2021, at Plum. Previous Next

No matter the sport, starting the game strong is crucial to a team’s victory, especially when it’s in the playoffs.

That’s what the Pine-Richland softball team did in its WPIAL quarterfinal playoff game, taking down Mt. Lebanon, 6-1, on May 19 to earn the program’s first playoff win in more than 17 years.

The Rams got out to a 2-0 lead over the Blue Devils in the top of the first inning. Freshman Mackenzie Gillis and senior Leah Hartzberg scored thanks to RBIs from Gillis and senior Anna Heckman.

“I felt really good after we got those two runs that we were going to have something good going on,” Rams coach Gary Shepard said. “I thought we could have hit a little bit better, but I’ll take six runs.”

Scoring immediately to start the game usually allows the starting pitcher to settle in, and that’s exactly what junior Gabriella Aughton did for the Rams. The Boston College recruit struck out the side in the bottom of the first, crediting her consistent routine in the circle.

“I have a certain process that I use in every pitch,” she said. “Every pitch I trust in that, and that way I can stay more consistent.”

Aughton pitched a complete seven innings, allowing two hits and one run and striking out 12.

Aughton also praised her team’s defensive efforts.

“They really had my back today,” she said. “They really picked me up when I needed it.”

While Aughton’s stat line seemed to be the story of the game for the Rams, the offense came to play, as well, especially for Hartzberg. She went 2 for 4, scoring three runs, and driving in one on a solo home run in the fifth inning.

“Every at-bat I’m just trying to take what I can since its my last year playing, so I’m always working hard and trying to do the best I can with my at-bats,” Hartzberg said.

The Rams’ six runs were scored on eight hits, including other RBIs from Gillis, Heckman, freshman Isabella Sulesky and junior Alexia Brown.

The Blue Devils scored in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Deidre Flahery, which drove in sophomore Katherine Borza. Borza started the game in the circle, as well for Mt. Lebanon, throwing 41⁄ 3 innings, giving up six hits and five earned runs. Freshman Gabrielle Boone closed the game for the Blue Devils in the circle.

With the victory, Pine-Richland advanced to the Class 6A semifinals to face No. 1 Bethel Park. The Black Hawks took down Baldwin, 9-1, in the opening round, moving their record to 16-0.

“We just have to be confident in what we’re doing,” Shepard said. “Our pitching will be there, our defense will be there, and if we hit fairly decently we’ll have a good chance.”

