Pine-Richland notebook: Former Rams golfer contends at West Penn Open

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 10:45 AM

Mike Van Sickle was in contention for the win at the 120th WPGA Open Championship but settled for a third-place finish.

Van Sickle, a 2005 Pine-Richland grad, was in the final pairing Wednesday of the three-round event at Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh and ended up shooting two-under par for the tournament, seven shots off the pace of winner Beau Titsworth.

He was one of four players who finished the tournament under par and shot the low round of the tournament, carding a 64 on June 20.

In that round, he had seven birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th hole.

The final round June 21 started with three bogeys in the first seven holes, but birdies on the eighth, ninth and 17th helped him finish with a 1-over round of 70.

Van Sickle earned $4,070 for his third-place finish.

Van Sickle led Pine-Richland to back-to-back WPIAL team championships in 2004-05 before playing collegiately at Marquette. He turned pro in 2009.

Rams seniors honored

Ava Romano and Breanna Franchak were nominated for the 2023 Northern Athletic Directors Association Tri-Athlete Award.

The award is for student athletes who make the highest honor roll all four years of their high school career, contribute to multiple service projects and play three different sports.

Romano participated in golf, gymnastics and track and field. She earned seven varsity letters in her high school career.

Franchak ran track and field and cross country and was on the swim team. She finished with eight varsity letters.

