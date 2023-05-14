Pine-Richland notebook: Rams top podium on home track

Sunday, May 14, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Submitted Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean won the girls 1,600 meters.

With its spot on the calendar fairly close to the WPIAL individual track and field championships, the Pine-Richland Invitational serves as a good tune-up for the biggest events of the season.

This year, the host Rams had a pretty good day, and several athletes showed that they’ll be challenging for gold at districts.

Pine-Richland won four individual titles and a relay race.

Emery Moye won boys high jump, Delaney Allen took first in girls shot put, Gianna Rotelli was the winner in girls javelin, and Natalie McLean won the girls 1,600 meters. The Rams boys won the 400 relay.

Moye was the only competitor to hit 6 feet, 3 inches on the high jump.

McLean was well ahead of the pack in the 1,600, finishing at 4:57.52, while second place Karis McElhaney of Greenville finished at 5:14.06.

Allen beat Greenville’s Maggie Goodlin by 1.5 inches in the shot put and Rotelli won by nearly 5 feet in the javelin.

Rams boys who finished on the podium were Nick Hartwick (second in the 200), Brad Gelly (fourth in the 400), Kevin McLoughlin (eighth in the 3,200) Jake Jones (fifth in the pole vault), Jack Mill (seventh in the pole vault) and Ryan Beam (second in javelin).

Pine-Richland girls with podium finishes were Georgia Rottinghaus (fifth in the 200, sixth in the 100), Angelina Hunkele (fourth in the 800), Maren Iski (fourth in the 1,600), Abby Satina (eighth in the 100 hurdles), Paige Baratka (fifth in the long jump) and Sonja Stugart (second in the high jump). The girls 1,600 relay team placed sixth.

Softball team earns playoff spot

With key wins over Canon-McMillan and Mt. Lebanon, Pine-Richland earned its way into the WPIAL Class 6A tournament.

The Rams lost to the Big Macs and Blue Devils in their first meetings in Section 1-6A play but got revenge in the rematches. The split with both guaranteed the Rams a spot in the postseason.

They won a wild 13-12 game over Mt. Lebanon on May 6. Mackenzie Gillis belted a grand slam, Calle Henne had three hits, including a home run, Jocelyn Langer had four hits, and Maddy Myers homered in the victory.

Langer hit a solo homer and Iliana Aggelou had an RBI double to help the Rams top the Big Macs, 3-2, on May 8.

The Rams finished 6-10 in Section 1, the lone Class 6A section this season.

Girls lacrosse seniors shine

The Pine-Richland girls lacrosse team celebrated seven seniors with a 15-9 nonsection win over Hampton on May 8.

Caroline Gentile, Mary Wymard, Kayla Karmanos, Lily Hynds, Emma Westerhoff, Hannah Young and Mary Dziubek are the seven seniors.

Caroline’s younger sister, Cate Gentile, had a pair of goals and five assists in the win. Kendyll Jerry and Hannah Young scored four goals apiece. Young had two assists.

As the Section 2-3A champs, Pine-Richland will likely receive a bye in the WPIAL playoffs before entering the tournament in the quarterfinals.

Boys tennis eliminated

The Pine-Richland boys tennis team made the WPIAL playoffs for a 17th consecutive year but did not advance past the first round.

The Rams were seeded 10th and were ousted, 5-0, by No. 7 Mt. Lebanon on May 3.

