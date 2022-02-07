Pine-Richland prepared to hire Penn Hills’ Jon LeDonne as football coach

Monday, February 7, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills head coach Jon LeDonne during practice Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Penn Hills High School.

The Pine-Richland School Board is poised to hire Jon LeDonne as football coach Monday night, giving the team a new leader with a state title already on his resume.

The online agenda lists LeDonne as the candidate for hire, pending board approval. LeDonne, who lives in the Pine-Richland district, went 46-13 over the past five seasons as Penn Hills’ coach, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles in 2018.

The school board meets at 7 p.m.

If approved, LeDonne will be the team’s third coach in three seasons. He’ll replace Steve Campos, who resigned in December after one season citing health issues.

Pine-Richland went 7-5 last season and reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

LeDonne, who played football for Aliquippa, has an engineering background and a doctorate degree from Carnegie Mellon. He went 2-27 as Shaler’s coach from 2014-16, but found immediate success at Penn Hills.

The Indians went 8-4 and reached the WPIAL semifinals in 2017. A year later, the team went 16-0, and celebrated a 36-31 win over Manheim Central for the state championship in Hershey.

Penn Hills reached the playoffs in all five of his seasons. His team went 8-4 last season and reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

LeDonne’s hire would seemingly close the door on speculation about former coach Eric Kasperowicz returning to his old job. The Rams went 85-18 in eight seasons with Kasperowicz, winning four WPIAL titles and two state championships.

However, Kasperowicz was ousted as coach last April following a school district investigation into allegations of hazing or bullying involving the football team. Kasperowicz has denied the allegations, and filed a federal defamation lawsuit against the district and some administrators.

Kasperowicz’s attorney announced in January that Kasperowicz wanted to be considered for the job and was dropping the lawsuit.

