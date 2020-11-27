Pine-Richland routs Cathedral Prep to claim PIAA Class 5A title

By:
Friday, November 27, 2020 | 10:54 PM

HERSHEY — Caden Schweiger rushed for three touchdowns Friday night in the PIAA Class 5A championship, sparking Pine-Richland’s mercy rule victory over Cathedral Prep, 48-7, at Hersheypark Stadium.

But it was the work of Pine-Richland’s defense that shut down Cathedral Prep from the start.

The win capped an undefeated season for the Rams (11-0), who won their second state title in four years.

Eli Jochem finished with 162 receiving yards on seven catches with an 86-yard touchdown included.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Football

Central Valley caps undefeated season with PIAA Class 3A championship
2 interception returns lift Steelton-Highspire past Jeannette in PIAA Class A football final
PIAA Class 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Cathedral Prep
PIAA Class 3A football championship breakdown: Central Valley vs. Wyomissing
Central Valley, Wyomissing set for battle of unbeatens in PIAA Class 3A final

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me