Pine-Richland routs Cathedral Prep to claim PIAA Class 5A title

Friday, November 27, 2020 | 10:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland's Harrison Hayes hoists the PIAA Class 5A championship trophy with Miguel Jackson (56) and Cole Schurman after the Rams defeated Cathedral Prep, 48-7, in the state final on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

HERSHEY — Caden Schweiger rushed for three touchdowns Friday night in the PIAA Class 5A championship, sparking Pine-Richland’s mercy rule victory over Cathedral Prep, 48-7, at Hersheypark Stadium.

But it was the work of Pine-Richland’s defense that shut down Cathedral Prep from the start.

The win capped an undefeated season for the Rams (11-0), who won their second state title in four years.

Eli Jochem finished with 162 receiving yards on seven catches with an 86-yard touchdown included.

