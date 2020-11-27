Pine-Richland routs Cathedral Prep to claim PIAA Class 5A title
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, November 27, 2020 | 10:54 PM
HERSHEY — Caden Schweiger rushed for three touchdowns Friday night in the PIAA Class 5A championship, sparking Pine-Richland’s mercy rule victory over Cathedral Prep, 48-7, at Hersheypark Stadium.
But it was the work of Pine-Richland’s defense that shut down Cathedral Prep from the start.
The win capped an undefeated season for the Rams (11-0), who won their second state title in four years.
Eli Jochem finished with 162 receiving yards on seven catches with an 86-yard touchdown included.
This story will be updated.
