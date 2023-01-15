Pine-Richland swimmers look to build on last season’s success

Sunday, January 15, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland girls swimmers compete in the 200 freestyle relay during the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships March 3, 2022, at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Pine-Richland girls swimming reached plenty of goals with a young team last year.

The Rams had a pair of relay teams — the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay — qualify for the PIAA championship meet, and Sarah Shaffer placed 10th in the state in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman while older sister Elizabeth was 17th in the same event during prelims.

And with everyone returning, veteran Rams coach Pete Barry is aiming to get each of last year’s qualifiers a return trip and add more state qualifiers in the process.

“All the girls are back and they’re stronger and faster,” Barry said. “So is everyone else, don’t get me wrong, but we’re aiming to make the trip back to Lewisburg.”

Sarah Shaffer missed making the state final race by two spots, but placed second in the B-flight main to secure her 10th-place finish.

The Shaffers are both working to make states together again in 2023.

“Being a freshman, it was a good meet,” Barry said. “Could she have done better? Maybe, but she did the best she could that day. We were proud of her performance. This year, we have to get there and once we do we’re aiming for her to get in the top eight.

“Elizabeth swims the 100 breaststroke as well. She’s really worked on her strength in the pool. She’s added the 100 freestyle into her repertoire this year. We’re also going to see where she falls in the 200 freestyle and possibly get her into that at WPIALs. If she can get down to a 1:55, she possibly could have a shot at states in the 200, but we won’t really know until the end of the season.”

Senior Delaney Allen is the school record holder in the 50 freestyle. She was part of both relay teams that qualified for states. The goal is to make states in an individual event as well in her final season.

“She’s coming along great,” Barry said. “We’re discussing what she wants to swim at districts. We’re still leaning towards the 50 (freestyle) and 100 (freestyle), but I pretty much let them make their own calls. We’re just trying to get her out to states.”

Allen was joined by the Shaffers and Mila Cribbs on the 200 medley relay team and was with Cribbs, Elizabeth Shaffer and Eleah Dickson for the 200 freestyle relay.

Anna Schomaker qualified for WPIALs in the 200 freestyle (19th), 500 freestyle (16th) and 400 freestyle relay (16th) last season. Annie Wu and Ariana Anderson were also on the 400 freestyle relay team.

Pine-Richland also returns two divers who qualified for WPIALs last season. Kendyll Jerry was eighth as a freshman and Emily Smallwood was 13th. Maddie Alexander graduated after placing 12th last year.

Barry said Jerry and Smallwood already have posted qualifying scores for this year’s WPIAL meet.

On the boys side, Pine-Richland had four qualifiers for states, but graduated two of their top swimmers in Trent Vacula and Will Laubacher.

They do, however, return Matthew Carper, who qualified in the 200 individual medley and Justin Bogacz, who qualified in the 100 butterfly.

Carper is also a strong breaststroker, so he’s looking to qualify for states in multiple events this year.

“Matthew’s doing really well right now,” Barry said. “He’s gone 57.9 (seconds) in the 100 breaststroke. We’re still working on the 200 IM, but both of those events are really strong for him.

“Justin has been at 52 this year in the 100 fly, so he’s been doing well. He could also do the 100 freestyle depending on where the times are when they come out. It will depend on which event he has a better shot at making states.”

Bogacz and Carper made up half of the 200 medley relay team that was a state qualifier, along with Vacula and Laubacher.

Reece Rupert qualified for WPIAL’s in three events last year. They are focusing on the 100 fly and hope to get him close to Bogacz’s times near the end of the season.

Freestyle specialist Brennan Kirkpatrick also returns. He participated in three events at WPIALs.

Gavin Rupert, Reece’s younger brother, was part of the WPIAL qualifying 400 freestyle relay team last season. Andrew Kirkpatrick, Brennan’s younger brother and a freshman, has done well filling in where the team has needed him.

Dylan McCabe, the lone WPIAL qualifying diver, graduated. Pine-Richland has a pair of rookie divers, Jake Jones and Luke Anderson, who are building up their repertoire.

