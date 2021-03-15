Playoff win shows young Shaler boys basketball team making strides

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 1:04 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler coach Rob Niederberger said his team found another gear after a late January win over Plum.

Twenty-one days of waiting followed by a playoff game felt how Shaler coach Rob Niederberger believed it would.

“It was weird,” Niederbeger said of the Titans’ 85-64 win over Ringgold in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. “It was a home game, and there was no atmosphere. Normally, when you get into the playoffs and it’s at a neutral site and when you walk in, you can feel it’s a big deal.”

While the Titans (8-5) fell to Laurel Highlands in the first round, beating the Rams to extend their season was a big deal for a young squad. Shaler, which played mostly underclassmen this season, was led by a freshman against Ringgold.

Kaden Orga scored a team-high 21 points and made five 3-pointers. Fellow freshmen Brandon London contributed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Dylan Schlagel scored 21 points.

The Titans broke the game open with a 33-point third quarter after leading by two at halftime.

“I feel like it was like any other game,” Niederberger said. “No stage is too big for these guys. We will have everyone back next year, and I know these guys are excited to get back in the gym. They are on a mission.”

Against Laurel Highlands, Shaler had the game tied at 30 at halftime but couldn’t find a way to steal a win on the road. Logan Bernesser led the Titans with 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Schlagel finished with 15 points.

Niederberger was pleased with how his team fought all season. Before the team was shut down by the school for coronavirus precautions, Shaler had won four of five games.

Niederberger felt the Titans’ 69-53 win over Plum on Jan. 29 at home was the turning point for their season.

“Against Plum, we went up another level,” Niederberger said. “Once we went up there, we stayed there as time went on. We had four guys who sat out the entire year due to injuries. We weren’t sure how we were going to do. After the Plum game, these guys believed.”

