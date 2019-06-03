Plenty of shakeup in Trib HSSN state softball rankings

By: Don Rebel

Monday, June 3, 2019 | 4:28 PM

It was not a good week to be a favorite in the district finals. In fact, only one team ranked No. 1 in the Trib HSSN state softball rankings from a week ago is still on top this week.

Undefeated District 11 champion Pine Grove is the only top-ranked team returning in this week’s rankings of the softball elite across the state.

There were plenty of changes up and down the rankings as this week’s edition of the top five feature only district champions.

Three teams left and three new squads entered the rankings in five of the six classifications, with the lone exception being in Class A where only two teams were bounced.

Of the six WPIAL champions, five of them are ranked, with West Greene at the top of the rankings in Class A this week.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications.

Class 6A

Team, record, previous, district

1. Hazleton, 20-1, 3, D-2

2. Hempfield, 16-6, 5, D-7

3. Central Dauphin, 21-2, NR, D-3

4. Downingtown West, 22-2, NR, D-1

5. Parkland, 20-3, NR, D-11

Out: Spring-Ford (22-1, D-1), North Penn (21-2, D-1), Warwick (18-4, D-3)

Class 5A

1. West Chester East, 22-2, 4, D-3

2. Pittston, 18-3, 5, D-2

3. Twin Valley, 25-2, NR, D-3

4. Bangor, 16-7, NR, D-11

5. Archbishop Ryan, 18-8, NR, D-12

Out: Lampeter-Strasburg (25-1, D-3), Donegal (22-2, D-3), Abington Heights (18-2, D-2)

Class 4A

1. Nazareth Academy, 17-2, 3, D-1

2. Elizabeth Forward, 17-3, 4, D-7

3. Grove City, 15-5, NR, D-10

4. Scranton Prep, 14-5, NR, D-2

5. Mifflinburg, 17-4, NR, D-4

Out: Mt. Pleasant (17-1, D-7), Warren (18-2, D-10), West Perry (20-5, D-3)

Class 3A

1. Pine Grove, 24-0, 1, D-11

2. Avonworth, 20-2, 4, D-7

3. Girard, 18-3, NR, D-10

4. Bald Eagle, 19-3, NR, D-6

5. Mid Valley Secondary Center, 17-3, NR, D-2

Out: Karns City (16-2, D-9), Warrior Run (19-3, D-4), Chestnut Ridge (19-3, D-6)

Class 2A

1. Marion Center, 20-2, 2, D-6

2. Laurel, 20-2, NR, D-7

3. Conemaugh Township, 20-1, NR, D-5

4. Cranberry, 13-5, NR, D-9

5. Union City, 18-2, NR, D-10

Out: Saegertown (18-2, D-10), Bishop McCort (14-2, D-6), Wyalusing (17-4, D-4)

Class A

1. West Greene, 19-4, 2, D-7

2. Williams Valley, 23-2, 3, D-11

3. Bristol, 19-3, 5, D-3

4. Claysburg-Kimmel, 19-4, NR, D-9

5. Bucktail, 19-2, NR, D-4

Out: Nativity BVM (20-2, D-11), Otto-Eldred (17-3, D-9)

