Plum swimmers cap special season at PIAA championships

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Sam Schohn was one of the top performers in the Class 2A boys 100-yard breaststroke all season.

The Plum senior’s talent was on display at the WPIAL championships March 4 with a third-place finish behind Southmoreland’s Henry Miller and Mt. Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner.

Those three kept the pace two weeks later at the PIAA championships at Bucknell and captured three of the top four spots.

Schohn, 11th in 100 breast at last year’s state meet at Cumberland Valley High School, finished fourth (58.27) this time around.

“(The first day) was kind of up and down, but (on Day 2), I felt really good in the water,” said Schohn, who finished 23rd in the 200 individual medley.

“It was a fast pool, obviously, and I had some really good competition. I was seeded fourth, then I moved back to fifth after the prelims and brought it back for fourth, so that felt really good. To see how much I improved from last year to this year, I made a big jump, and I am proud of myself for that.”

Big Spring (District 3) senior Matthew Raudabaugh brought home the PIAA title in a time of 55.77 seconds, but Gardner was right there in second (56.47), followed by Miller in third (56.96).

Schohn dropped nearly three seconds from his 100 breast time at states last year.

“It was so cool to see us go 1-2-3 at WPIALs and only have one guy beat us at states,” Schohn said. “That is so impressive to see how strong our district really is.”

Plum coach Shawn Haupt said Schohn earned every bit of the success he achieved.

“Sam worked hard and always made adjustments,” Haupt said. “This is what he wanted. To see him finally get on that podium, I am so excited for him. I knew he had one last really good swim left in him, and he showed it.”

Schohn was one of three Plum swimmers to compete at states. Senior Elizabeth Glasspool joined Schohn for one last high school hurrah before beginning her collegiate career at Division I Providence.

The 100 butterfly specialist lowered her school-record time at the WPIAL Class 3A championships to 58.69 and hoped to go even lower on Day 1 at Bucknell.

But her time in the preliminaries was slightly elevated to 59.03, and she finished 24th overall.

“The gameplan for me was to just have fun,” said Glasspool, who swam at states for the first time individually after qualifying in a relay as a freshman. “I think it was kind of a shock to be there in the first place. I didn’t think I was going to qualify. I wasn’t expecting to touch my WPIAL cut because we were tapered for WPIALs, and it was hard to keep that taper for states two weeks after. I just wanted to make sure I went under a minute. I was pretty solidly under a minute, so I was happy with it.

“It was a great feeling to go back to Bucknell and experience everything with my teammates and coaches for the last time. I had that early swim on the first day, and then I was able to relax and cheer on my teammates.”

Haupt said he was pleased for Glasspool to get the chance to swim individually at states.

“The time was probably the third or fourth best of her high school career,” he said. “For it to be a solid swim like that, I couldn’t have been happier for her.”

Glasspool was right there cheering on Plum freshman Giuliana Ricciuti in the 100 backstroke on the second day of the Class 3A championships.

Making her PIAA debut, Ricciuti challenged for a spot in the consolation finals but had to settle for 23rd overall with a preliminary time of 59.63.

It was a little slower than her 59.20 she recorded in taking 10th at WPIALs.

“Giuliana was no stranger to high-level competition, and she’s experienced a lot of competitive meets with pretty intense atmospheres,” Haupt said.

“As far as getting up and racing people, she wasn’t intimidated by that at all. I do think she embraced the moment. She knew it was special. She knows that there are so many kids who never get to that level, and it’s tough to get one of those prized spots. I knew she was going to have a great year, but I wasn’t sure if making states as a freshman would be the case. For her to get that taste with three more years, it’s fantastic.”

Plum resident and Oakland Catholic senior Morgan Filar capped her high school career in four events at the Class 3A state meet. She placed 25th in the 200 freestyle (1:57.19) and took 19th with the 200 free relay (1:39.66) on Day 1 and was 24th in the 100 back (59.68) and 27th with the 400 free relay (3:41.69) on Day 2.

