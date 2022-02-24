Plum’s Daniels wins WPIBL boys singles title; NA’s Jorden bowls 300 game

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 7:45 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Sophomore Nicholas Daniels works on his game during a practice Jan. 6, 2021, at Nesbit’s Lanes in Plum.

North Allegheny’s Jeb Jorden got off to a perfect start at the WPIBL boys singles championships Wednesday at North Versailles Bowling Center.

Plum’s Nicholas Daniels won the championship with a near-perfect finish.

Jorden threw a perfect 300 game in the first game of qualifying, but Daniels threw six consecutive strikes starting in the fifth frame of the finals and came away with 234-191 victory over Jorden to claim the title.

Sparked by his perfect game, Jorden was the top bowler in qualifying with a 746 series. Daniels wasn’t far behind, though, throwing a 290 game in the first game of qualifying and finishing with a 725 series.

Freeport’s Colin Cummings also threw a 725 series and was the third seed, followed by Butler’s Rocco Rice (705), Avonworth’s Tyler Homol (692) and defending champion Nick Johnson of Thomas Jefferson (684).

Cummings knocked off Johnson, 217-185, and Rice defeated Homol, 223-118, in the quarterfinals.

The top two seeds prevailed in the semifinals with Jorden beating Rice, 230-168, and Daniels topping Cummings, 219-147.

Boys singles competition at the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships is scheduled for March 4 in North Versailled.

The WPIBL’s girls championships are set for Thursday at AMF Belle Vernon.

Tags: Avonworth, Butler, Freeport, North Allegheny, Plum, Thomas Jefferson