WPIAL will address Propel Andrew Street’s allegations of racial slurs by Leechburg in boys basketball game

By:

Monday, January 20, 2020 | 8:17 PM

The WPIAL board voted Monday to call in school administrators and boys basketball coaches from Propel Andrew Street and Leechburg to address allegations of racial slurs.

A date has not been scheduled.

The section basketball game between the two schools was cut short in the final minute Friday after Propel Andrew Street’s coach was ejected and his team left with 46.8 seconds remaining. Leechburg led 65-41.

The WPIAL received reports Monday from both schools and on-court officials.

“Every response we’ve received back from all three game officials, (Leechburg athletic director) Mark Jones, and their police said nothing was heard, nothing was said,” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

However, Propel Andrew Street is investigating allegations racial taunts were directed toward the coach, O’Malley said.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Leechburg