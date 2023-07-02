Quaker Valley girls volleyball looks ahead to promising ’23 season

By:

Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 12:21 PM

Chaz Palla Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Annica Kagle blocks the shot of Burrell’s Avery Bain during WPIAL 2A first-round volleyball action Oct. 26 at Avonworth High School. Chaz Palla Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Vanessa Pickett hits against Burrell during WPIAL 2A first-round volleyball action Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Avonworth High School. Previous Next

Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball team ended up 15-3 in the 2022 regular season and won 12 times by 3-0 scores.

The QV netters landed the fifth seed in Class 2A for the WPIAL playoffs and advanced to the semifinal round.

Quaker Valley defeated No. 12 Burrell and No. 4 Central Valley by 3-1 scores before losing to Freeport, the eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion, by a 3-0 score.

The QV girls then staged an especially dramatic rally in the PIAA first round, edging Kane, 3-2, after falling behind 2-0.

The Quakers lost the first two sets 26-24 and 25-21, then captured consecutive 25-19, 25-20, 15-11 decisions. They lost to Freeport, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

“I think after the success of last year, a lot of the returning players’ expectations are pretty high,” coach Mike Vavrek said, “and they would like to build on that success and beyond. In our end-of-the-year meetings, the returners all had very high expectations and clear goals for this year.

“For me, as in every year, it’s a long season and there will be ups and downs, I would just like to stay as consistent as possible and improve individually and as a team every time we take the court.

A total of 21 teams advanced to the WPIAL 2A tournament last year, including five from Section 4 — Avonworth, Central Valley, Quaker Valley, Hopewell and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

QV is in Section 4-2A again this year and will be led by five returning starters, including seniors Annica Kagle, at the right-side hitter position, and middle hitter Katelyn Clark. Both were first-team all-section selections in 2022.

Molly MacDonald and Nora Hammond are junior outside hitters, while Vanessa Pickett is a junior setter who also saw time at right-side hitter last season. Pickett was a second-team all-section selection; MacDonald was named to the third team.

All of which is music to the ears of Vavrek, QV’s veteran coach.

“Hopefully, the experience of our returning players — being involved in some bigger games and learning how to respond in those situations — is a strength,” Vavrek said. “There is no substitute for experience, and we have quite a bit of it back.

“We should be a pretty strong serving and passing team. Those are two areas we talk about a lot. Winning the serve and pass game in every match is a big key to being successful.”

Quaker Valley finished third in Section 4-2A with an 11-3 record in 2022. Avonworth (13-1) and Central Valley (12-2) took the first two spots.

The Quakers won nine of their first 10 matches before losing twice at midseason and took a six-match winning streak into the playoffs.

One of their biggest wins of the regular season was a 3-0 decision against South Park, the Section 2-2A champion with a 14-0 record.

Kagle and Clark ranked among the team leaders in kills, and MacDonald was highly efficient in digs. Pickett finished as one of the team’s top players in assists as was Hammond in service aces.

Kagle also was named All-WPIAL and selected to the PVCA all-state team in Class 2A.

Kagle, MacDonald, Pickett and Hammond have been participating in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Chicago. The tournament began June 28 and ends July 6.

Kagle competes in the offseason for the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Association’s 17 Elite team, coached by Victor Morais.

The 17 Elite team took first place at the KRVA Champions Cup Tournament to qualify for the GJNC nationals.

“After nationals, I’ll be very excited to begin my senior volleyball season at Quaker Valley,” Kagle said. “I think we will have a great team after doing so well last year. We have a great group of girls coming back, and I am very excited for the future of QV volleyball.”

MacDonald plays for the PEVA 16 Premier team, coached by Baldwin and Pitt-Johnstown graduate Nikki Oakes.

“It is so amazing that four QV varsity players are (playing at) nationals,” MacDonald said. “We are all looking forward to the fall. Hopefully, we stay healthy and go all the way.”

Pickett and Hammond are teammates on the Revolution Volleyball Club’s 16 Grey team. They are coached by Skarupa.

“I’m looking forward to Quaker Valley volleyball this fall,” Hammond said. “My teammates are working to get better, and it should be a successful season.”

Hammond and Kagle also are starting infielders on the QV softball team. Pickett is a two-sport athlete as well, participating in volleyball and track.

Setter Shayna Cunnard, OH/MH Kathryn Karwoski and libero Hannah Lubert provided senior leadership on QV’s 2022 playoff squad.

“Those three seniors did a lot for the program over the years,” Vavrek said. “Their dedication and commitment were fantastic. They really helped daily in creating a great atmosphere in our gym. Last year’s team really had a great culture and really cared for each other.

“Our returning players, and the other varsity players, need to stay dedicated and focused on repeating that culture and making sure that environment stays in our gym. One girl who was certain to be an addition to this year’s varsity, (MH/OH) Sanai Horne, is moving out of state so that is another big loss in addition to the three seniors.”

Vavrek said this year’s team will need to focus on its defense.

“Hannah was our libero and led us in digs,” he said. “Shayna was top five in digs, and Kathryn also did a great job when she received opportunities. Between the three of them, we have to replace 434 digs. That will be difficult to do and will require a few girls to step up.

“Other than that, I’m excited to get started in the summer and looking forward to another fun year. It’s always fun to see a new group of incoming freshmen in the gym, as well as some older faces, and seeing them all get together and become a team.”

Two girls the Quakers’ coach noticed who have been working hard this summer and could make an impact in the fall are senior Mia Pugliano and sophomore Mia Gartley.

Pugliano is a middle hitter and defensive specialist; Gartley is a middle or outside hitter.