Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero commits to play basketball at Kentucky

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 12:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero drives to the basket past Lincoln Park’s DeAndre Moye during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

Quaker Valley senior Adou Thiero committed Sunday to play basketball for Kentucky and coach John Calipari, who also coached Thiero’s father at Memphis in the early 2000s.

Thiero chose the Wildcats over offers from Pitt, Maryland and Xavier, having visited all four schools in the past month. He announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6 point guard was named the TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year this winter after averaging 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. Quaker Valley went 27-1, won the WPIAL Class 4A title and finished the season as the state runner-up.

Calipari came to Hershey in March to watch Thiero play in the state finals and offered him soon after.

Both of Thiero’s parents played college basketball. His father Almamy Thiero played at Memphis from 2002-06 before transferring to Duquesne. His mother Mariam Sy starred at NAIA school Oklahoma City and was drafted by the Washington Mystics in 2006.

