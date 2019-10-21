Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington adds Robert Morris offer
Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Quaker Valley basketball standout Corinne Washington received a Robert Morris offer Saturday, making her the second WPIAL junior this month to add a Colonials scholarship.
Washington is a 5-foot-11 guard/forward and the sister of former Quakers star Coletrane Washington, now at Drexel. She was a double-digit scorer last season for Quaker Valley, which went 13-11 overall, reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals and the PIAA first round.
Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney announced a Robert Morris offer Oct. 9. Washington and Pinkney play AAU basketball for the Western Pa. Bruins.
Washington also holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Mount St. Mary’s and Western Michigan.
Robert Morris qualified for the NCAA tournament last season when it went 22-11 overall, 16-2 in conference and won the NEC title.
@WPABruinsAAU 2021 G/F Corinne Washington picks up an offer from @RMUWBasketball - Congratulations CW! #BruinsNation #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/xpSGMAzylz— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) October 19, 2019
