Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington adds Robert Morris offer

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 10:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington and Riverview’s Sydney McDonough fight for a loose ball Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Walter Dlubak Athletic Center.

Quaker Valley basketball standout Corinne Washington received a Robert Morris offer Saturday, making her the second WPIAL junior this month to add a Colonials scholarship.

Washington is a 5-foot-11 guard/forward and the sister of former Quakers star Coletrane Washington, now at Drexel. She was a double-digit scorer last season for Quaker Valley, which went 13-11 overall, reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals and the PIAA first round.

Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney announced a Robert Morris offer Oct. 9. Washington and Pinkney play AAU basketball for the Western Pa. Bruins.

Washington also holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Mount St. Mary’s and Western Michigan.

Robert Morris qualified for the NCAA tournament last season when it went 22-11 overall, 16-2 in conference and won the NEC title.

