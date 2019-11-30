Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter named Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Saturday, November 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM

Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter (center) and teammates get set to hoist the PIAA Class AA championship trophy Nov. 15, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Not many people can say they had the type of senior year that Quaker Valley forward Dom Reiter did.

Reiter scored 55 goals, tallied 24 assists and led the Quakers to WPIAL and PIAA Class AA titles by scoring at least one goal in every postseason game but one.

Actually, he was held without a goal only twice all season. But in both games, a 3-1 loss to West Allegheny and a 7-0 win over Freeport, the talented forward helped his team get on the board by notching at least one assist.

He produced two five-goal games, three four-goal games and notched six hat tricks. But one of his biggest games came in the WPIAL Class AA finals against Deer Lakes.

The future Pitt Panther scored two goals to will the Quakers to their first title since 2016. He scored his first with 13 minutes left in the first half, then with the game on the line, Reiter notched his 52nd goal of the season, which was assisted by his twin brother Fritz, to give the Quakers the title.

After that, the Quakers cruised through the state playoffs by outscoring opponents 12-4, and Reiter scored in every game, including the go-ahead goal in their state championship victory over New Hope-Solebury.

Do you think your senior season could have gone any better?

I don’t think so. We did everything we set out to do. We played how we wanted to, and more importantly, in the final game, I assisted Fritz and he assisted me. That was really important to me. I really don’t think it could’ve gone any better. It was great to go out like that.

How did it feel to hoist the state title to conclude your high school soccer career?

I would describe it as a relief because going into the season, we had the goal of a state title, and we didn’t talk about it much as a team, but it was always there in the back of our mind because that’s what you want. So, to be able to lift it, it was kind of joy, relief and being able to enjoy it with friends and family. It was unbelievable.

WPIAL gold or Hershey’s chocolate?

I think I’d go with Hershey’s chocolate. Being the best team in the state, competing against the best team, it’s always great.

Did you guys have a feeling that you’d have this much success?

I thought as a team, if we all played to our potential, we’d be able to. I thought we were a skilled and talented team. Then going into the season and seeing how focused and determined everyone was every single practice, we started thinking that we could.

What do you think the major factor was to your success?

That determination, the chemistry of the team and I think also every player came in to practice looking at it as an opportunity to improve. I think that is really important for any team’s success because starting off the season well is one thing, but improving throughout the season is the most important part.

What was your favorite goal from this season?

I would say the WPIAL final goal, the overtime goal. That’s something, growing up, watching Quaker Valley soccer, you kind of dream about. I’ve been involved with the program since I was like 7 or 8, so to be able to score a WPIAL final goal in overtime was an extraordinary feeling.

Was there one defender or team that sticks above the rest for you?

I would say the Deer Lakes defenders, Colton Spence and Ryan Butler, they did a great job. Then New Hope had Will Albano, who was very talented and he kept me in check for a good part of the game.

What stuck out about Pitt for you?

Growing up in Pittsburgh, around Oakland, I’ve always been down around there, so even if I wasn’t going to play soccer, it was a school I was always looking at. But the program there has turned around so quickly and they are having a lot more success now. When I got the offer, it wasn’t something I wasn’t going to turn down.

How excited are you to play in front of a hometown crowd?

I can’t really even put it into words. That’s another dream come true, playing at Pitt.

How cool was it to share these experiences with your brother?

Not many people get to play alongside one of their brothers, let alone playing alongside your twin. These last four years have been unbelievable, and he and I have the best chemistry of any two players, I’d say. We know exactly what the other one is gonna do. Then being able to go out the way we did, him assisting me, me assisting him, I’d want it no other way.

Who eats more at Thanksgiving dinner?

Umm, I’d have to say Fritz eats a little bit more.

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

Mashed potatoes. Turkey is a close second though.

Doing any Black Friday shopping?

I actually went out around midnight and got some stuff from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Trib HSSN all-stars

Fletcher Amos, West Allegheny, sr. F: Another all-state and all-WPIAL selection, Amos tallied 20 goals and 11 assists for the Indians this season and finished his career as West Allegheny’s all-time assist leader.

Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional, so., F: Just a sophomore, DiFalco led the offensive attack of a talented Franklin-Regional squad all the way to the PIAA Class AAA semifinals. He was also named the All-WPIAL Class AAA Player of the Year.

Chad Eldridge, South Fayette, jr., D: A Class AAA All-WPIAL selection and an all-state selection, the junior defender/forward played a big role for South Fayette during the 2019 season.

Joey Fonagy, Canon-McMillan, jr., F: Fonagy came up big for the Big Macs this year and was one of three juniors selected for the Class AAAA All-WPIAL team. He also scored Canon-Mac’s game winner in the WPIAL final.

Connor Hudson, Franklin Regional, sr., MF: An all-WPIAL and all-state selection, he was one of the key pieces of a Franklin-Regional defense that only allowed eight goals all year and produced 17 shutouts.

Justin Kopay, Moon, Sr., MF: An all-state and All-WPIAL selection, Kopay scored 23 goals and notched nine assists in his senior season as Moon went 16-3 and captured the Section 2-AAA crown.

Luke Rupert, Seneca Valley, sr. F: Rupert earned All-WPIAL Class AAAA Co-Player of the Year honors, was an all-state selection and helped Seneca Valley reach the semifinals of the WPIAL tournament.

Austin Rocke, Mars, sr., MF: A key contributor to Mars’ 17-2-1 season, Rocke was an all-WPIAL and all-state selection for the Fightin’ Planets and helped them reach the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals.

Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes, jr., F: He scored 18 goals, tallied 18 assists, was an all-WPIAL selection and earned Section 2-AA player of the year honors while scoring two game winners during Deer Lakes’ postseason run.

Nate Ward, Greensburg Central Catholic, sr., MF: An Indiana commit, Ward stepped up in big moments for GCC this season. He scored the game winner in the WPIAL championship game and also added another goal in a PIAA quarterfinal win over Springdale. He earned all-WPIAL honors as well.

Cullin Woytovich, Charleroi, sr., F: The Cougars turned in an 18-2 record and Woytovich was a big part of that. The senior forward scored 48 goals and tallied 23 assists. An all-WPIAL and all-state player.

