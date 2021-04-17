Riverview, Plum athletes look forward to final high school basketball game

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Connor Moss drives past West Allegheny’s Anthony Ross during their WPIAL Class 5A playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Plum High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Gideon Deasy works out with teammates during practice on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Riverview High School in Oakmont. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Kennedie Montue pulls down a rebound against Hampton on Jan. 21, 2021, at Hampton High School. Previous Next

Gideon Deasy’s final high school basketball season didn’t start off as he had hoped as he continued to recover from an ankle injury that had plagued him since the fall.

But the Riverview senior point guard eventually made his way back to the court, and he will cap his season in celebratory fashion at next month’s Roundball Classic at Geneva College.

“I am really excited for this opportunity and really looking forward to playing with and against some amazing talent,” said Deasy, a double-figure scorer for the Raiders this season who graduates as one of the all-time leaders in assists at Riverview.

“It should be a lot of fun.”

The Roundball Classic returns to Geneva after event officials canceled last year’s games out of concern for the growing covid pandemic.

More than 170 boys and girls seniors from Western Pennsylvania — the WPIAL, City League and District 10 — will take part in eight games May 13-15. The rosters were released April 8.

Other local seniors joining Deasy in all-star action that weekend are Plum’s Connor Moss and Kennedie Montue.

There will be two games Thursday, two more Friday and four Saturday.

“I don’t have any expectations for the team, but I do know we are going to play hard,” said Deasy, who will represent the Class 2A team in a Class 2A vs. Class A matchup at 6:30 p.m. May 13.

“No matter what happens, we will put up a fight. It will be a lot of fun to play with (Springdale’s) Dmitri Fritch. Springdale and Riverview have been rivals for a long time, and it’s always been great competition between the teams. We went to overtime this year. It will be great to be on the same team and see how we play together instead of on opposite sides.”

Deasy, a standout on the Riverview track and field team in many events this spring, also will team up with players from Jeannette, Fort Cherry, Frazier, Greensburg Central Catholic, Sewickley Academy, South Side, Chartiers-Houston and Frazier.

Moss, a third-team Valley News Dispatch all-star this past season, will play for Class 5A Gold, coached by New Castle’s Ralph Blundo, against Class 6A Gold in a feature matchup at 5:15 p.m. May 15.

The leading scorer for the Mustangs in 2020-21, Moss helped the team finish 9-6 overall and defeat West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 5A preliminary round before falling to eventual WPIAL champion New Castle in the first round.

Others on the Class 5A team include Penn Hills forward Wes Kropp and guard Eddie Daniels, Franklin Regional forward Kadyn Hannah and New Castle guard Sheldon Cox.

“This is the premier event at the end of the season, and for me, it shows that a lot of the hard work I’ve put in is being recognized,” said Moss, who will continue to play basketball at Division III Kenyon (Ohio).

“It will be a super cool experience. I am friends with some of the guys who I will be playing with and against. It should be a fun time.”

Montue, a two-time Valley News Dispatch Girls Player of the Year, will represent Plum on the Class 5A team against a group of Class 6A stars at 3 p.m. May 15.

Montue, now the all-time leading scorer for Plum girls basketball with 1,473 points, finished the season as the WPIAL’s leading scorer at 23.3 points per game.

She helped a young Mustangs squad, along with fellow senior Jamie Seneca, navigate through a competitive Section 2-5A slate and capture the program’s first playoff victory since 2002.

“I am really blessed to have this opportunity to play with and against the best of the best of this year’s senior class,” said Montue, who will join forces with the likes of guard/forward Domenica Delaney and forward Ellie Schwartzman from section rival Fox Chapel, as well as Penn Hills guards Jasmyn and Jayla Golden and Gateway guard Dynasty Shegog.

Montue also is looking forward to reporting to the Oakland University campus in June for the start of her tenure with the Grizz women’s team.

“It’s nice to have one more opportunity to show what we can do before we head off to college and go our separate ways,” Montue said.

