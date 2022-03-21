Riverview softball program seeking rebound

By:

Monday, March 21, 2022 | 5:10 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

Until the pandemic came, Riverview softball was on a roll.

The Raiders had made the WPIAL playoffs the first five seasons of coach Jim Albaugh’s tenure. After the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, Riverview struggled to an uncharacteristic 0-9 record last year.

Now, the challenge is to rebuild the program and Albaugh is ready to do the work necessary to get the Raiders back into postseason contention.

“Hopefully, we can learn something, especially as coaches,” Albaugh said when asked if there was a takeaway from last season. “I’ve hopefully learned something from it, and the girls coming back this season learned something from it and use it to propel forward.”

Coming back from the cancelled 2020 season was a number of inexperienced players.

“The big thing for me is that they’re eager to learn,” Albaugh said. “Because of that, we hope they can absorb what they need to absorb. If not, we’ll keep going over it until we get it right.”

The Raiders will be young in the circle. Expected to get the pitching nod will be freshman Ashley Weinberg or sophomore Gwyneth Fichte.

Fichte is the only sophomore listed on the 12-player roster. Catchers listed are junior Brionna Long and freshman Jaylyn McDade. Albaugh is looking at different players at different spots and hopes to have players learn multiple positions.

“Right now, I’m just trying to have everybody compete and find where the best fit is for this team,” Albaugh said. “I really don’t have anything nailed down at this particular time. It’s not totally up in the air, but I’m keeping an open mind.”

The veteran coach told his players they will make up the starting lineup based on how they perform in practice. He would prefer not having a girl play a sole position.

While having 12 on the roster isn’t ideal, it sure beats last season when Riverview had nine and Albaugh had to hope for no injuries or illnesses.

The Raiders once again will be members of Section 3-A that includes perennial contender Leechburg, Springdale, Northgate, St. Joseph and The Ellis School.

Riverview will open the section season April 4 at St. Joseph.

Karie Boyer will be Albaugh’s assistant, a second-year staff member.

Boyer played for both the West Point Little League and Hempfield High School before coaching youth softball in the Riverview Athletic Association.

“It was good times and good memories there, especially playing for the legend, (coach) Bob Kalp,” Boyer said. “We’ve got a great group of girls this year, and we’re hoping for a great season.”

Riverview will play its home games once again at historic Riverside Park in Oakmont, a venue that has hosted WPIAL softball, baseball, football, track and tennis postseasons.

“It’s a great place to be and a great atmosphere to watch a game,” Albaugh said.

The Raiders open the season against Valley on March 29.

Tags: Riverview