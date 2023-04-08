Riverview’s Amberson Bauer shines at Igloo Invitational

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Palma Ostrowski Amberson Bauer displays the first-place ribbons in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs from the Igloo Invitational on April 1 at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.

It’s been quite a positive last couple of weeks for Riverview senior distance runner Amberson Bauer.

Last month, Bauer finalized his recruiting process by committing to run at Division I William & Mary.

He then began April with a standout performance in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the season-opening Igloo Invitational at Altoona’s Mansion Park.

Bauer won both races against some of the top distance runners from throughout central Pennsylvania. The highlight came in the 1,600 where he set a school and meet record with a time of 4 minutes, 23.13 seconds.

The previous Igloo record in the 1,600 — 4:23.37 — had stood since 2004.

Bauer ran a 62-second final lap to move past several state-caliber runners including Plum senior Connor Pivirotto (third, 4:24.83).

“Going in, I had a time in mind for the (1,600), school record or lower,” Bauer said.

“I felt great, and my training’s been good. Coming off my first indoor season, I had more of a base. I just powered my way through the first 800 and then used my kick I know I have. I just trusted it all, and it turned out in my favor.

“I was pretty surprised about the meet record. I didn’t really know I broke it until they announced it.”

Bauer also bested runner-up Kevin Sherry, a junior from Coudersport in District 9. Sherry was fourth at last year’s PIAA Class 2A meet, running the 1,600 in 4:16.

The previous Riverview school record for the 1,600 had lasted for 35 years. Frank Pugliese ran a 4:25.7 in 1988.

“It felt great knowing I had the school record after it had lasted for so long,” Bauer said.

“I had that time locked in since last year. I took a picture of it on the record board in the school.”

Bauer said he also was happy with his winning 800 time of 2:00.72. He ran the 800 just 90 minutes after winning the 1,600.

“It was later in the day when the wind really started to pick up,” he said. “I again just trusted my kick to outrun everyone over the last 100.

“Altoona always has great competition, not only for the distance events but everywhere else on the track and in the jumps and throws. It was a great first test for everyone. We were able to get away from the WPIAL and see some new faces. I was excited for how everyone did and how we are able to build on it.”

Bauer came into the season with the school record in the 800 (1:55.19) set last year in taking third at the PIAA championships in Shippensburg.

Track distance coach and team assistant Palma Ostrowski, who also worked closely with Bauer during his cross country seasons, was excited to see how Bauer would fare racing against some top competition at the Igloo Invite.

“That only helped him,” Ostrowski said. “It was just a fun thing to see what he was able to do in the 1,600. It also was nice to see all of his teammates around the stadium just screaming for him and cheering him on.”

Bauer balanced his winter as a starter for the Riverview boys basketball team with training and competition in the indoor track season.

The highlight came in the 800 at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championships at Penn State.

Bauer placed sixth overall with a time of 1:55.85.

“What makes Amby even more impressive is what he was able to do on the basketball team as a starter,” Ostrowski said.

“He was so dedicated to his basketball teammates, but he also was dedicated to his indoor work and using it to be well prepared for the outdoor season. He didn’t do that intense training, but he did what worked for him. We wanted to make sure he wasn’t putting too much strain on his body. We set goals for the winter, and he really responded. He had several strong race performances.”

Bauer said that while he is excited to see what the remainder of the spring season with his Raiders teammates brings, he also is looking forward to the future in both cross country and track at William & Mary.

“Last year, I started reaching out to coaches,” Bauer said. “I went out to visit some schools over the summer, and I loved what I saw with William & Mary. I went back for an official visit during the cross country season. After that, it was a waiting game of seeing if I got in. When I got the word that I was accepted, it was just a matter of time before I made my final decision.

“I saw a place where I knew I could succeed, both academically and as a runner. I really connected with the coaches and the team.”

Bauer and the rest of the Riverview boys and girls track and field teams will test their mettle Saturday at the Bedford Invitational.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

