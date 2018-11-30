Road to Hershey continues in PIAA semifinals this weekend

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 8:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Steel Valley’s Todd Hill stiff-arms South Side Beaver’s Gabe Hample during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Robert Morris Unversity.Steel Valley’s Todd Hill stiff-arms South Side Beaver’s Gabe Hample during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Robert Morris Unversity.

The WPIAL crowned a repeat champion in Pine-Richland and five new title winners in Penn Hills, South Fayette, Aliquippa, Steel Valley and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over the past two weeks.

Now, all eyes and vehicles turn to the Road to Hershey for the semifinal round of the PIAA football playoffs this weekend.

The WPIAL has five champions still alive heading into the state final four, with three WPIAL teams in action Friday and two more Saturday afternoon.

In the first two years of the six-classification football state postseason, the WPIAL sent four teams to Hershey in 2016 and again in 2017.

Of the six defending PIAA champions from 2017, Pine-Richland in 6A, Archbishop Wood in 5A, Cathedral Prep in 4A and Southern Columbia in 2A are all still alive in their hopes of winning more state gold.

For both Archbishop Wood and Cathedral Prep, it would be their third straight PIAA football crown.

Quaker Valley in 3A and Jeannette in A were eliminated in the WPIAL playoffs, as new state champs will be crowned in those classifications.

Tune in for the broadcasts or follow us on twitter for updates on both days.

CLASS 6A

Semifinals

Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. St. Joe’s Prep (11-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona on Saturday, Dec.14 at 1 p.m.

Harrisburg (12-1) vs. Coatesville (14-0) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Pine-Richland 56, State College 33

St. Joe’s Prep 42, Bethlehem Freedom 14

Harrisburg, Bye

Coatesville 42, North Penn 13

First round

Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7

State College 56, Delaware Valley 19

St. Joe’s Prep 49, Northeast 14

Bethlehem Freedom 49, Emmaus 17

Harrisburg 16, Central Dauphin 6

North Penn 35, Downingtown West 21

Coatesville 42, Garnet Valley 7

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Penn Hills (14-0) vs. Archbishop Wood (9-3) at Chambersburg HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Upper Dublin (12-1) vs. Manheim Central (13-0) at Wissahickon HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Penn Hills 28, West Allegheny 18

Archbishop Wood 38, Hollidaysburg 7

Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Rustin 28

Manheim Central 48, Cocalico 14

First round

West Allegheny 42, Gateway 28

Penn Hills 22, Peters Township 14

Hollidaysburg 31, Wallenpaupack 0

Archbishop Wood 57, Simon Gratz 6

West Chester Rustin 10, Penn Wood 8

Upper Dublin 40, Unionville 7

Manheim Central 42, Cedar Cliff 20

Cocalico 61, York William Penn 35

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Cathedral Prep (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (12-1) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-3) at Northeast Supersite in Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Cathedral Prep 42, South Fayette 10

Bishop McDevitt 41, Berks Catholic 31

Imhotep Charter 37, Valley View 19

Bethlehem Catholic 58, Pottsgrove 20

First round

South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24

Cathedral Prep 55, Clearfield 21

Bishop McDevitt 40, Conrad Weiser 16

Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 21

Valley View 49, Dallas 14

Imhotep Charter 20, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Bethlehem Catholic 73, Saucon Valley 14

Pottsgrove 14, Jersey Shore 10

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Aliquippa (12-1) vs. Sharon (10-3) at Slippery Rock University on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

Middletown (12-1) vs. Scranton Prep (13-1) at Bethlehem Liberty HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Aliquippa, Bye

Sharon 28, Bald Eagle Area 7

Middletown 21, Conwell-Egan 14

Scranton Prep 45, Montoursville 7

First round

Aliquippa 42, Derry 19

Bald Eagle Area 35, Bedford 14

Sharon 23, Grove City 6

Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 20

Conwell-Egan 28, North Schuylkill 14

Scranton Prep 47, Lakeland 19

Montoursville 32, Danville 0

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Steel Valley (12-1) vs. Wilmington (12-1) at Ambridge HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

West Catholic (12-2) vs. Southern Columbia (14-0) at Northern Lehigh HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Steel Valley 48, South Side Beaver 6

Wilmington 56, Ridgway 14

West Catholic 35, Richland 7

Southern Columbia 56, York Catholic 23

First round

South Side Beaver 26, Charleroi 21

Steel Valley 40, Freedom 0

Ridgway 14, Brockway 7

Wilmington 40, Chestnut Ridge 33

Richland 21, Ligonier Valley 12

West Catholic 21, Dunmore 3

Southern Columbia 39, Mt. Carmel 14

York Catholic, Bye

CLASS A

Semifinals

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-1) vs. Farrell (13-0) at Slippery Rock University on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Lackawanna Trail (13-1) vs. Juaniata Valley (11-2) at Danville HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Bye

Farrell 48, Coudersport 6

Lackawanna Trail 28, Halifax 6

Juniata Valley 36, United 20

First round

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 28, Rochester 6

Farrell 56, Shade 8

Coudersport 44, Smethport 7

Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 6

Halifax 19, Muncy 18

United 36, Northern Cambria 28

Juniata Valley 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 3

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Aliquippa, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland, Steel Valley