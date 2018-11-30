Road to Hershey continues in PIAA semifinals this weekend
By: Don Rebel
Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 8:12 PM
The WPIAL crowned a repeat champion in Pine-Richland and five new title winners in Penn Hills, South Fayette, Aliquippa, Steel Valley and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over the past two weeks.
Now, all eyes and vehicles turn to the Road to Hershey for the semifinal round of the PIAA football playoffs this weekend.
The WPIAL has five champions still alive heading into the state final four, with three WPIAL teams in action Friday and two more Saturday afternoon.
In the first two years of the six-classification football state postseason, the WPIAL sent four teams to Hershey in 2016 and again in 2017.
Of the six defending PIAA champions from 2017, Pine-Richland in 6A, Archbishop Wood in 5A, Cathedral Prep in 4A and Southern Columbia in 2A are all still alive in their hopes of winning more state gold.
For both Archbishop Wood and Cathedral Prep, it would be their third straight PIAA football crown.
Quaker Valley in 3A and Jeannette in A were eliminated in the WPIAL playoffs, as new state champs will be crowned in those classifications.
CLASS 6A
Semifinals
Pine-Richland (11-2) vs. St. Joe’s Prep (11-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona on Saturday, Dec.14 at 1 p.m.
Harrisburg (12-1) vs. Coatesville (14-0) at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Pine-Richland 56, State College 33
St. Joe’s Prep 42, Bethlehem Freedom 14
Harrisburg, Bye
Coatesville 42, North Penn 13
First round
Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7
State College 56, Delaware Valley 19
St. Joe’s Prep 49, Northeast 14
Bethlehem Freedom 49, Emmaus 17
Harrisburg 16, Central Dauphin 6
North Penn 35, Downingtown West 21
Coatesville 42, Garnet Valley 7
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Penn Hills (14-0) vs. Archbishop Wood (9-3) at Chambersburg HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Upper Dublin (12-1) vs. Manheim Central (13-0) at Wissahickon HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Penn Hills 28, West Allegheny 18
Archbishop Wood 38, Hollidaysburg 7
Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Rustin 28
Manheim Central 48, Cocalico 14
First round
West Allegheny 42, Gateway 28
Penn Hills 22, Peters Township 14
Hollidaysburg 31, Wallenpaupack 0
Archbishop Wood 57, Simon Gratz 6
West Chester Rustin 10, Penn Wood 8
Upper Dublin 40, Unionville 7
Manheim Central 42, Cedar Cliff 20
Cocalico 61, York William Penn 35
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Cathedral Prep (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (12-1) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-3) at Northeast Supersite in Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Cathedral Prep 42, South Fayette 10
Bishop McDevitt 41, Berks Catholic 31
Imhotep Charter 37, Valley View 19
Bethlehem Catholic 58, Pottsgrove 20
First round
South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24
Cathedral Prep 55, Clearfield 21
Bishop McDevitt 40, Conrad Weiser 16
Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 21
Valley View 49, Dallas 14
Imhotep Charter 20, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Bethlehem Catholic 73, Saucon Valley 14
Pottsgrove 14, Jersey Shore 10
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Aliquippa (12-1) vs. Sharon (10-3) at Slippery Rock University on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
Middletown (12-1) vs. Scranton Prep (13-1) at Bethlehem Liberty HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Aliquippa, Bye
Sharon 28, Bald Eagle Area 7
Middletown 21, Conwell-Egan 14
Scranton Prep 45, Montoursville 7
First round
Aliquippa 42, Derry 19
Bald Eagle Area 35, Bedford 14
Sharon 23, Grove City 6
Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 20
Conwell-Egan 28, North Schuylkill 14
Scranton Prep 47, Lakeland 19
Montoursville 32, Danville 0
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Steel Valley (12-1) vs. Wilmington (12-1) at Ambridge HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
West Catholic (12-2) vs. Southern Columbia (14-0) at Northern Lehigh HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Steel Valley 48, South Side Beaver 6
Wilmington 56, Ridgway 14
West Catholic 35, Richland 7
Southern Columbia 56, York Catholic 23
First round
South Side Beaver 26, Charleroi 21
Steel Valley 40, Freedom 0
Ridgway 14, Brockway 7
Wilmington 40, Chestnut Ridge 33
Richland 21, Ligonier Valley 12
West Catholic 21, Dunmore 3
Southern Columbia 39, Mt. Carmel 14
York Catholic, Bye
CLASS A
Semifinals
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-1) vs. Farrell (13-0) at Slippery Rock University on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Lackawanna Trail (13-1) vs. Juaniata Valley (11-2) at Danville HS on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Bye
Farrell 48, Coudersport 6
Lackawanna Trail 28, Halifax 6
Juniata Valley 36, United 20
First round
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 28, Rochester 6
Farrell 56, Shade 8
Coudersport 44, Smethport 7
Lackawanna Trail 41, Tri-Valley 6
Halifax 19, Muncy 18
United 36, Northern Cambria 28
Juniata Valley 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 3
