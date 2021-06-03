Sandra Soltes’ 2 home runs lead Bethel Park to 1st WPIAL softball title

By:
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 4:50 PM

Bethel Park remained undefeated in grand style.

Junior Sandra Soltes smacked two home runs, including a first inning grand slam that put the Black Hawks up for good in a 9-2 win over Canon-McMillan on Thursday in the WPIAL Class 6A softball championship game at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.

It was top-seeded Bethel Park’s first softball title.

Soltes, a Pitt recruit, had a game for the ages. She was 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBIs.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: ,

More High School Softball

Beaver Area shakes off Highlands rally, walks off with WPIAL softball crown
North Hills overwhelms Armstrong, wins school’s 1st WPIAL softball title in 21 years
Big-hitting Mt. Pleasant blanks Ellwood City for 2nd WPIAL softball championship
WPIAL Class 6A softball championship preview: Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan
WPIAL Class 2A softball championship preview: Shenango vs. Laurel

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me