Sandra Soltes’ 2 home runs lead Bethel Park to 1st WPIAL softball title
By:
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 4:50 PM
Bethel Park remained undefeated in grand style.
Junior Sandra Soltes smacked two home runs, including a first inning grand slam that put the Black Hawks up for good in a 9-2 win over Canon-McMillan on Thursday in the WPIAL Class 6A softball championship game at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.
It was top-seeded Bethel Park’s first softball title.
Soltes, a Pitt recruit, had a game for the ages. She was 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBIs.
This story will be updated.
GOLDEN HAWKS.. @BPHawksSoftball wins its 1st #WPIAL Championship in program history, defeating @CM_softball 9-2 to win the 6A crown #HSSN pic.twitter.com/VcLoMqDGwQ
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) June 3, 2021
Watch an archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.
Tags: Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan
More High School Softball• Beaver Area shakes off Highlands rally, walks off with WPIAL softball crown
• North Hills overwhelms Armstrong, wins school’s 1st WPIAL softball title in 21 years
• Big-hitting Mt. Pleasant blanks Ellwood City for 2nd WPIAL softball championship
• WPIAL Class 6A softball championship preview: Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan
• WPIAL Class 2A softball championship preview: Shenango vs. Laurel