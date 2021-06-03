Sandra Soltes’ 2 home runs lead Bethel Park to 1st WPIAL softball title

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 4:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Bethel Park softball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Canon-McMillan, 9-2, in the WPIAL Class 6A final on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at California University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Sandra Soltes connects on a grand slam during the first inning of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Canon-McMillan on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at California University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Sandra Soltes watches her grand slam during the first inning of the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Canon-McMillan on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at California University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Bethel Park softball team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Canon-McMillan, 9-2, in the WPIAL Class 6A final on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at California University. Previous Next

Bethel Park remained undefeated in grand style.

Junior Sandra Soltes smacked two home runs, including a first inning grand slam that put the Black Hawks up for good in a 9-2 win over Canon-McMillan on Thursday in the WPIAL Class 6A softball championship game at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.

It was top-seeded Bethel Park’s first softball title.

Soltes, a Pitt recruit, had a game for the ages. She was 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBIs.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan